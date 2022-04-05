ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke

Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJerad Elizabeth Van Dyke, 34, beloved mother, daughter, and niece took her final journey to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 30th, 2022. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Jerad was born in Kingsport, TN on August 9, 1987. She was a graduate...

Kingsport Times-News

Charlotte Ann Dykes

CHURCH HILL - Charlotte Ann Dykes 71, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a beautician in Church Hill for over 30 years. Charlotte was a devoted member of First Freewill Baptist Church. She was an avid collector of angels, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren who “she loved to the moon and back”. Charlotte was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brenda Lou Evans

KINGSPORT - Brenda Lou Evans, 73, of Kingsport, TN, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Brenda was a very outgoing lady and never knew a stranger. She went by the nickname "Red" because of her beautiful red hair. Brenda had a love for everyone and when people would meet her they instantly fell in love with her as well. After 20 years of dedicated service and a 5-star rating, she retired from Cracker Barrel. She enjoyed her family and loved them to the moon and back. The earth lost a dear mother, sister, and friend but Heaven gained an angel.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr

KINGSPORT - Larry Richard “Rich” Rheinbolt Jr, 59, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Ballad Hospice House. The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow with Rev. Jak Edwards officiating.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Michael Rigsby

James Michael Rigsby, 61 ended his earthly journey on March 30th, 2022. Mike was born in Kingsport, Tn on August 7, 1960. He served in the U.S. Army 1979-1985. Mike was the 1st Sgt of the 19th Tennessee Infantry in the Department of East Tennessee Reenacting, and member of the Colonel John S. Mosby Camp #1409 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
CMT

Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Mary Jane Thomas Dies

Hank Williams Jr.’s wife Mary Jane Thomas unexpectedly died on Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the event confirmed to CMT. Reports are conflicting on Thomas’ age but range from 58 years old to 61 years old. TMZ was the first to break the news and reports...
JUPITER, FL
Kingsport Times-News

Victims named in Scott County double homicide

GATE CITY — The victims killed in the Sunday evening double homicide on East Carters Valley Road have been identified. Preston Franklin of Kingsport and Kevin George of Scott County were both found dead on Sunday near 5218 E. Carters Valley Road, according to a press release from the Scott County commonwealth’s attorney and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The bodies were found with gunshot wounds to the head at about 6 p.m.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Pearl L Gibson

KINGSPORT - Pearl L Gibson, age 94, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at home. Pearl was a member at Pleasant View Baptist. She was an LPN at Holston Valley Medical Center. She loved to scrapbook. Pearl is preceded in death by husband Leonard, parents Virgil...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wanda Kay Collins Dillow

MOUNT CARMEL - Wanda Kay Collins Dillow, age 73, of Mount Carmel, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport. She was a member of The Lighthouse in Kingsport where she faithfully served her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed rescuing and loving cats. Most of all, she was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, and she cherished her 2 granddaughters.
KINGSPORT, TN
John
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Jo Snodgrass Moody

KINGSPORT - Betty Jo Snodgrass Moody, 90, of Kingsport, died Friday night, April 1, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a homemaker. Betty was a member of Emory United Methodist Church. Betty was preceded in death by...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kenneth “Chad” Carr

KINGSPORT - Kenneth “Chad” Carr, age 47, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 31, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Kevin Stewart, Brother Ed Barnette and Brother Steven Johnson officiating. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jeffery Stephen Carter

KINGSPORT - Jeffery Stephen Carter, 59, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at his daughter’s home surrounded by his family. The Carter family will gather to greet friends and share memories in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Jeffery’s son-in-law, Rev. Daniel Sutherland officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place in the Garden of The Good Shepard in East Lawn Memorial Park on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Jane Jones Davy

KINGSPORT - Betty Jane Jones Davy passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Kingsport, TN, after a brief illness. Betty was born in Sullivan County, TN, on July 6, 1937, to Earnest Alonzo and Hattie Irvin Jones, the youngest of nine children. She lived in Dante, VA as a young child, and in Sullivan County the remainder of her life. She met George P. (Joe) Davy at the Fountain Bleu Drive-In in Kingsport, and they were married in 1959 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. She was the mother of four children.
#Van Dyke#Grace Church#Etsu#Early Childhood Education
Kingsport Times-News

Floyd Lover Scalf

ELIZABETHTON - Floyd Lover Scalf, age 73 of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his residence. Floyd was born in Hawkins County to the late Charlie Crumley Scalf and Sally (Light) Scalf. He served in the United States Army. He was very loving, caring and had a great sense of humor. He spent his life playing guitar and loving music.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sylvia Rouse Lane

MOUNT CARMEL - Sylvia Rouse Lane, age 85, of Mount Carmel, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband Sam Lane, parents William and Nebraska Blair Fletcher, sisters Rachel Holland and Audrey Drinnon. Survivors include daughters, Teresa...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Don Winston Short

But now, Lord, what do I look for? My hope is in you. The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear?. Don Winston Short, was born to William ‘Frank’ and Draxie Short in 1939 in Pike County, Kentucky. Don resided the majority of his life in Jonesborough, Tennessee. Don passed away peacefully from a brief illness on Monday, April 4th, at his home surrounded by his family.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kimberly Alisa Fields Woods

KINGSPORT - Kimberly Alisa Fields Woods, age 54 of Kingsport, entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on April 2, 2022 following a courageous battle with cancer. Kim was born on September 6, 1967 in Sullivan County, TN to Ralph and Wanda Fields. In August of 1983, Kim married the love of her life, Gary Woods, and after 38 years of a beautiful life together he survives.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Firefighters from area head to Sevier County wildfire

Firefighters and emergency personnel from Sullivan and surrounding counties headed to Sevier County Wednesday night and continue to help battle wildfires that have led to evacuations of more than 11,000 homes. Sullivan County had more than two dozen firefighters in Sevier County on Thursday from Kingsport, Bristol and volunteer fire...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

F.B. Tomlinson, Jr.

KINGSPORT - Fred Blackwell Tomlinson, Jr, 87, of Kingsport, entered eternal rest Monday, April 4, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Scott County, VA, on October 4, 1934, son of the late Fred and Elsie Tomlinson, he has resided in this area since 2003. He graduated from Bland County High School and received a bachelor’s degree while in the service. F.B. was a veteran of The Cuban Crisis, having served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from the U.S. Navy after 25 years of service and later retired from Charleston Naval Shipyard. F.B. was owner/operator of Tomlinson Christmas Tree Farm. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend who loved his family, was a hard worker, and loved being outdoors with his green thumb.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Buck Stanley

DUFFIELD, VA - Howard “Buck” Stanley, 84, Duffield, VA passed away, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Ballad Lonesome Pine Medical Center. Buck was born in Scott County, VA on October 15, 1937, and was the son of the late Billy J. and Effie (Dockery) Stanley and was of the Baptist faith.
DUFFIELD, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Paul “Junior” Kegley

NICKELSVILLE - Paul “Junior” Kegley, 85 of Nickelsville, went to be with the Lord peacefully while in the comfort of his daughter’s home in Bristol, TN in the evening hours of Sunday April 3, 2022. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 5...
NICKELSVILLE, VA

