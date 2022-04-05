Jerad Elizabeth Van Dyke

KINGSPORT - Brenda Lou Evans, 73, of Kingsport, TN, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Brenda was a very outgoing lady and never knew a stranger. She went by the nickname "Red" because of her beautiful red hair. Brenda had a love for everyone and when people would meet her they instantly fell in love with her as well. After 20 years of dedicated service and a 5-star rating, she retired from Cracker Barrel. She enjoyed her family and loved them to the moon and back. The earth lost a dear mother, sister, and friend but Heaven gained an angel.

