ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

After 6 years, MDARD accepting new applicants for conservation program

By Matt Jaworowski
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DUPh_0ezxsjDy00

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced a conservation agreement to reinstate Michigan’s Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, offering $40 million in federal funds to farmers and landowners to help protect the state’s waterways and natural resources.

The CREP is a partnership between the state, the United States Department of Agriculture and three conservation districts, including the Lake Macatawa watershed that covers parts of Ottawa and Allegan counties. Farmers and landowners who take special steps to limit pollution and improve water quality can be reimbursed through the MDARD.

The CREP was founded in 1985 but had run out of funding by 2016. Funding was restored by the 2018 Farm Bill and now new landowners can once again take part in the program.

“CREP is one of our most flexible tools when it comes to voluntary, locally led, partner-driven conservation efforts, and we’re so glad that we’re able to put it to work again in Michigan,” said Robert Bonnie, USDA’s Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation.

Through CREP, landowners agree to install and maintain up to six conservation practices for up to 15 years. Those practices, including wetland restoration and sediment control structures, have had a major impact across the country.

As of 2020, the USDA estimates CREP partnerships have prevented more than 9 billion tons of soil from eroding, cut nitrogen and phosphorous runoff from cropland by more than 85% and sequestered an annual average of 49 million tons of greenhouse gases.

“Our Michigan farmers play a key role in tackling the climate crisis,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-MI, said in a release. “The Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program gives them the tools they need to continue to lead on climate and improve water quality across our state. I applaud USDA and MDARD’s decision to continue this critical program.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also voiced her support for the program, acknowledging the importance of protecting not only the Lake Macatawa watershed, but also Saginaw Bay and the western basin of Lake Erie, which are all covered by CREP.

“Michigan’s farmers power our economy and are effective stewards of our natural resources,” Whitmer stated. “By reinstating CREP, we can continue improving Michigan’s water quality and reducing phosphorous in the Western Lake Erie Basin. I am grateful to the MDARD and our federal partners for coming to an agreement and bringing back this crucial program.”

Landowners interested in applying for CREP should contact their local conservation district. You can learn more through the USDA website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
94.1 KRNA

Supreme Court Hearing Could Be Good News For Iowa Farmers

This week the highest court in the United States announced they will be hearing a case set forward by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau—California’s Prop 12. Back in 2018, California’s Proposition 12 was passed that changed the state's regulations for selling pork, eggs,...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily Yonder

In South Dakota, a Tribal Nation Owns the Largest Native-Managed Buffalo Herd in the World

Over the past two years, the Sicangu Oyate, also known as the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, has cultivated the largest Native-managed buffalo herd in the world. There are currently about 750 buffalo in the herd, according to Aaron Epps, who was the start-up manager for the project, known as Wolakota. He is also the marketing and communications director for REDCO, the economic development arm of the tribal nation, headquartered in South Dakota.
ANIMALS
Michigan Advance

National parks leader pledges more inclusion of Native Americans in land management

The federal government will make greater efforts to include Native American tribes in decisions involving federal lands, National Park Service Director Charles F. Sams III told a House panel last week. In his first appearance before the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee since he was confirmed as parks director in November, Sams said President Joe […] The post National parks leader pledges more inclusion of Native Americans in land management appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Erie#Lake Macatawa#Mdard#Crep#Farm Bill
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Farmers Being Hit With High Fertilizer, Other Costs

This article first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Wyoming farmers and ranchers are being hit by continually rising fertilizer costs and those higher expenses will likely find their way to consumers. “We’re seeing [fertilizer] prices that are close to double what they were last year,” Wyoming Ag Business Association lobbyist...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WJON

Three Minnesota Towns Ranked Best Places to Live in U.S.

Living in Minnesota most of my life I always think that I have visited most everywhere in the state" . At least the "tourist" places, and I haven't always appreciated what we have in Minnesota, necessarily. Recently, there was a study done talking about the best places to live in...
MINNESOTA STATE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy