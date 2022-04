EVERETT (CBS) – A man who police say hit several cruisers and parked cars while trying to evade officers was taken into custody just outside Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett Tuesday morning. State Police said it started around 7:15 a.m. when a trooper was checking on a possibly emotionally disturbed person outside a car on the ramp from Route 60 to Route 1 in Revere. They said 40-year-old Dennis Penney of Dorchester got back in the vehicle and drove off, prompting a second trooper to try and stop him. State Police began a pursuit after Penney allegedly refused to stop. Surveillance video...

EVERETT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO