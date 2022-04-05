ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany Schools release statement student’s death

By Michael O'Brien
 1 day ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany School District released a statement on the teen who died in the fatal crash on Monday, April 4 . Albany Schools said the 13-year-old was a student at William S. Hackett Middle School.

Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams released this statement on the fatal crash:

The William S. Hackett Middle School community is deeply saddened by the death of one of its students in a tragic car accident Monday evening. Our Crisis Response Team, consisting of student support professionals from our Pupil Personnel Services team, is on campus and will be available for all students and employees throughout the day. Students and employees who would like to speak to someone in a private setting are able to contact their school counselor or ask any member of the Crisis Response Team for support.

Superintendent Kaweeda G. Adams
