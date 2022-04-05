ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Strange Matter seeks booze licenses before hard cider season

By Kyle Kaminski
lansingcitypulse.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, April 5 — Strange Matter Coffee is set to apply for a state liquor license this month, setting course for the popular local coffee shop to expand to three locations, stay open six hours later and incorporate some boozier options into its menu — all within the next six...

www.lansingcitypulse.com

Comments / 1

Related
103.3 WKFR

Have You Dined At Any of These 7 Unique Michigan Restaurants?

Did you know that Michigan had this many unique restaurants?. A recent article from onlyinyourstate.com highlighted a place called Boone's Long Lake Inn, a restaurant that sits where an old sawmill used to stand in Traverse City. The restaurant offers outdoor seating surrounded by lush green forests, monster steaks, and a hunter-type theme inside. Read more here.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Beer goes ‘woke’

Some beer drinkers apparently feel bad after downing a six-pack, and not just from the hangover. According to a duo of American commercial heavyweights, some of us also feel bad about the climate implications of our choice of brew, and they’ve come up with a solution: a climate-fixing beer.
AGRICULTURE
Outsider.com

The Masters Food Menu Hit by ‘Supply Chain Issues’: No Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwiches, Beer Prices Shoot Up

It’s Masters week, folks. As exciting as it is to have a weekend in Augusta that feels normal again, some things will not be completely back to normal. Indeed, one of those things is that not even The Masters is shielded from the supply-chain issues that have hit so many industries hard over the last year. However, you might not guess how those issues will affect things in Augusta as food shortages hit The Masters.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
104.5 KDAT

Local Coffee Beans Take Part in Brewing QC’s Favorite Beer

It could be said that the Quad Cities loves two things: Coffee and Beer. An easy argument for that case would be the Uncommon Stout, which is in the running for Quad Cities favorite beer. It might not have the widespread appeal and distribution of a Cherry Bomb Blonde, but if you ask any local beer lover about their favorite beer you can be sure Uncommon is in the conversation.
DRINKS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
MetroTimes

Breadless sandwich shop opens in Detroit

Sometimes you just wanna enjoy a sandwich without the thick bread and extra calories that come along with it. For those moments, there’s Breadless, a new locally-owned sandwich shop that opened in Detroit on Monday. Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor License#Hard Cider#Coffee Shops#Booze#Food Drink#The Lansing City Council
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Returning Blizzard Is Inspired By A Popular Festival Food

When you think of carnivals, you probably think of carousels, games, fried food, and, of course, cotton candy. No day at the fair can be complete without a helping of this sweet, colorful, sugar-spun treat. And now, fans of Dairy Queen will be able to enjoy this iconic festival flavor without having to spend a day at the fairgrounds. The popular ice cream chain will be helping to ring in the warmer weather this year with the return of its limited-edition Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, which will be April's Blizzard of the Month (via Instagram). This Blizzard puts the classic flavor of cotton candy into the brand's signature soft serve, which then gets topped off with colorful "cotton candy sprinkles," per Dairy Queen. As the finishing touch, the treat is served upside down for maximum flavor and enjoyment.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hot 104.7

MN Man Finds, Drinks 15-Year Old Unopened Can of Coke

What would you do if you found an unopened can of Coca Cola that was dated 15 years old?. Kassidy Cook is a Minnesota math teacher. While home from school due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, he found an unopened can of Coke dated September 26, 2005 and -- curious to know how it tasted -- cracked it open to try. His wife caught it all on camera in the video below.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Mozzarella Sticks Were A Failure

Fast food chains have the annoying tendency to scrap popular items from their menu, much to the chagrin of loyal customers. Blame it on seasonal availability, marketing gimmicks, supply chain issues, or unprofitability, you never know when your go-to order is going to go extinct. The discontinuation of McDonald's' mozzarella sticks, however, is an entirely different story.
RESTAURANTS
Reason.com

A High School Banned Students From Selling Snacks. Predictably, a Black Market for Snacks Emerged.

When Carlos got pinched by the fuzz, he was holding some hot commodities. No, that's not slang. The illegal behavior that landed Carlos (not his real name), a ninth-grade student at a high school in the southern suburbs of Chicago, in the deans' office on a mid-September morning in 2019 was the illicit sale of chips to one of his fellow students. For the crime, he was summarily sentenced to a one-day suspension from school—and his mother was called to pick him up.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy