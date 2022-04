Click here to read the full article. Moving from a string of high-profile curatorial positions in New York to a significant teaching museum down South, Daniel S. Palmer has been appointed as the next chief curator of the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah, Georgia. Most recently, Palmer was a curator at New York’s Public Art Fund, which he joined in 2016. While he there, he oversaw exhibitions and major commissions for artists such as Melvin Edwards, Awol Erizku, Carmen Herrera, Harold Ancart, Tony Oursler, and Liz Glynn. He previously worked as a curator at the Jewish Museum and the Whitney Museum...

