Pothole Patrol

Missoula Public Works crews are currently using a cold patch mix to fix potholes. They will begin using a hot patch mix in a couple of weeks. NBC Montana was on hand with crews using the cold patch mix to fill in potholes near the Old Sawmill District. Deputy Public...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -Transitioning weather continues to create a seasonal pothole problem. Road crews are doing everything they can to keep up with patching them. Snow-covered streets and highways. The sign of winter is finally beginning to disappear, only to reveal another problem. “This is definitely the time of year where most of the […]
THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- With all the rain falling, more potholes are expected to pop up on mid-Michigan roads. For residents in one local neighborhood it will only worsen a road they have tried to fix for years. “It’s very bad,” said, Kay Castillo, Thomas Township resident. Castillo...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Spirits were high as Wausau Public Works got to work outside in the sun and warm weather Wednesday. Wausau Public Works said quick changes in temperatures cause the roads to pop out and create potholes. Bumpy roads are a hassle, but it can go beyond inconvenience...
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WGME)-Potholes are already doing damage to cars. The sheriff's office posted photos showing route 27 in Wyman township near Eustis with the road opened. They say this is on a small bridge over Stony brook with the hole directly in the middle of it. The hole is so...
As winter fades in the rearview mirror, spring brings another set of concerns on the roads: potholes. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) routinely patrols state-maintained highways for potholes between winter storms and patches them based on severity and customer input about pothole locations. MDOT SHA encourages the public to report potholes on their Customer Care Management System.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Street crews are out driving roads and filling potholes. Several teams have been out daily in Cape Girardeau in the past week, working to make roads safer for travelers. “Today is fix it and try to patch them up the best we can right now,”...
Avoiding potholes can feel like a bad video game. "Today, I hit three, four," said Candelaria Ferran. "Frankly, I am looking ahead and not looking at the potholes and wind up hitting them," said added Roosevelt Allen. "I blew up my front tire two weeks," Ashely Mosley told NBC10 Boston...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — They’re hard to miss when driving around the metro. Potholes are back in and around Kansas City. The Missouri Department of Transportation says they have had maintenance crews out all day Wednesday responding to potholes. "They’re just popping up as we speak," said Markl...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve all had problems with potholes but, there’s one spot on I-79 that’s really causing some costly headaches for drivers. “It was horrible. It sounded like a gun going off when I hit it.”. Mitch Wood said was driving along in his Camaro...
We all know it's pothole season in the Greater Lansing area, and that's due to an earlier freeze and thaw cycle here in Michigan. I wrote an article about potholes a while back explaining what kind of damage potholes can cause to your automobile, and hopefully that article was helpful.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The official start to spring is days away. While most are excited about the warm weather, it’s also time to start looking out for signs of the wear and tear the snowy winter left behind. Issues with roadways, such as potholes, may start showing up.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising drivers about upcoming pothole repairs scheduled in Fayette County. According to KYTC, repairs will take place on New Circle Road/KY 4 on Tuesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 16 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Repairs on New Circle Road will take place between Nicholasville Road/US 27 (mile point 0.00) and Old Frankfort Pike/KY 1681 (mile point 6.336), as well as between Woodhill Drive (mile point 14.508) and Nicholasville Road/US 27 (mile point 19.280).
