Toonami Founder Discusses the Possibility of Future Junji Ito Series

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn just dropped a set photo of Adam Warlock from Volume 3. Because today is April Fool's Day, the filmmaker didn't get a clean look at Will Poulter's highly-anticipated Marvel character. It's a bunch of colors swirling, but some enterprising photo editor is trying to work their magic right now. Fans just want to see any shred of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But, at this point, the hype will have to linger as the Holiday Special looms later this year. However, Gunn was not done teasing MCU fans on Friday. He also tweeted about the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction coming to Walt Disney World soon. The park is teasing a big reveal on Monday with a short clip. So, there is all kinds of fun in store for fans of the dysfunctional cosmic Marvel family this year. Check out the image down below.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO