ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiprock, NM

Navajo Nation celebrates Vietnam War Veteran’s Day

Navajo-Hopi Observer
Navajo-Hopi Observer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbQXL_0ezxrRJz00

Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer joined Pastor Robert Tso of Victory Life Church, 24th Council Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton, retired U.S Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Jay Block and many Vietnam Veterans and their families during the National Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration in Shiprock, New Mexico March 29. (Photo/OPVP)

Comments / 1

Related
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
Jackson Hole Radio

USS Wyoming has all female crew

It seems appropriate that the equality state would represent inroads in the navy for women now. Twelve years ago women were first authorized to serve aboard submarines. While women comprise nearly one-fourth of the Department of Defense’s total force, only a small fraction of women serve on submarines. The...
WYOMING STATE
Click2Houston.com

National Guard troops were dispatched to famous Texas ranches with private security as part of border mission

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Earlier this year, about 30 Texas National Guard members were ordered to stand watch outside some of the most prestigious private ranches in South Texas, more than an hour’s drive away from the Mexico border, as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s highly touted mission to curb illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Navajo, NM
Shiprock, NM
Government
City
Shiprock, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho veteran faces fines for flying flags in yard

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho homeowner Michael Duty says he is fighting with his homeowner’s association over flags in his front yard. The Vietnam veteran believes he is being targeted because he decided to run for the HOA board in his neighborhood. Duty has lived in the neighborhood for nearly five years flying two flags outside his home, but two years ago a new HOA management company moved in.
RIO RANCHO, NM
WSB Radio

Army soldier dies during training incident in California

An Army soldier died during a “training incident” on Thursday at the National Training Center in California, officials said Saturday. Spc. Joseph M. Meitl Jr., 23, was identified as the soldier who died, according to a news release from Fort Hood, Texas. His death is under investigation, the release stated. The cause of his death and the circumstances that led to it have not been released.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico April 1 – April 7

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from April 1 to April 7 around New Mexico. Apr. 1 – Re-Meet the KiMo – The City of Albuquerque has been upgrading the Historic KiMo Theatre over the last two years. The downtown landmark is hosting a free open house for the public so guests can experience the improvements. Between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., take a self-guided tour of the beloved building, grab a bite to eat from Kamikaze Food Truck, and listen to Felix y Los Gatos playing Latin blues. Adult visitors can enjoy a cocktail from Hollow Spirits as they learn more about the renovations.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Vietnam War#Vietnam Veterans#Navajo Nation#Victory Life Church#24th Council#U S Air Force
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin proclaims March 29 Vietnam War Veterans Day in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will recognize the more than 230,000 Virginia men and women who served in the Vietnam War next week. A special ceremony will be held on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. EDT to commemorate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

14th annual Vietnam Veteran’s Day honors veterans, S.I. vet inducted into Hall of Fame

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 14th annual Vietnam Veteran’s Day celebration honored Vietnam veterans Saturday afternoon at Tottenville High School in Huguenot. The celebration also included an inductee to the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame, Staten Islander Gene DiGiacomo. The New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame was created to honor and recognize the outstanding veterans throughout New York state, who have gone above and beyond in both military and civilian life.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WHAV

Haverhill Observes Vietnam War Veterans Day Tuesday with Wreath Laying Ceremony

There will be a wreath laying ceremony in Haverhill next Tuesday, commemorating Vietnam Veterans Day. Led by mistress of ceremonies City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, the service features a reading of the names of Haverhill’s 13 who gave their lives in Vietnam. Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Commissioner Linda Gambino Baxter, whose brother Michael Gambino was one who made the ultimate sacrifice, reads the honor roll.
HAVERHILL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Vietnam
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield National Cemetery commemorates Vietnam veterans and their families

The Vietnam War, known in Vietnam as the American War, left U.S. public opinion in tatters over more than a decade of American involvement in the 1960s and '70s. On Thursday morning, Bakersfield National Cemetery tried to heal some of those old wounds by hosting its annual Vietnam Veteran Remembrance Ceremony at the peaceful, oak-dotted burial grounds in the Tehachapi Mountains.
WAAY-TV

Celebrating a local World War II Veteran's 104th birthday

It's a huge milestone few people reach. A local veteran just turned 104 years old. His name is John Drake sr. The World War two veteran says being able to celebrate a birthday this stage in the game is nothing short of a blessing. First come the honks, followed by...
HARVEST, AL
Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo-Hopi Observer

Navajo County, AZ
288
Followers
73
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Proudly Serving the Navajo & Hopi Nations, Flagstaff & Winslow, Arizona

 https://www.westernnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy