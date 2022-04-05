ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento cops arrest injured second suspect for deadly mass shooting

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

An older brother of the first suspect in the deadly Sacramento mass shooting was also arrested Tuesday — busted in the hospital bed where he is among a dozen recovering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Smiley Martin — the 27-year-old brother of Dandrae Martin, 26 — was busted on charges including being in possession of a machine gun, the California force said of the mass shooting that killed six.

He had been among those “located at the scene with serious injuries from gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for treatment,” police said.

“Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest and has remained under the supervision of an officer at the hospital while his treatment continues,” the force said in a statement.

He was arrested Tuesday and will be booked into Sacramento County Main Jail when his “medical care has been completed and he is determined to be fit for incarceration,” the statement said.

Charges include possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun, the force said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7pvk_0ezxrAYs00 The first suspect, Dandrae Martin (above), has also been arrested.AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qHmrN_0ezxrAYs00 Authorities search the scene of the mass shooting.AP

While both Martin brothers have been named as suspects, neither has been charged with homicide. “The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing all evidence to determine appropriate charges,” police stressed.

The arrest came after SWAT officers and detectives served search warrants at three residences, seizing a handgun, the force said.

More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday as hundreds lined the streets leaving clubs and bars in downtown Sacramento . Police were investigating whether the shooting was connected with a street fight that broke out just before gunfire erupted.

Six were killed: three women, Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, and three men, Sergio Harris, 38, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, and De’vazia Turner, 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rdfqw_0ezxrAYs00
More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday as hundreds lined the streets leaving clubs and bars in downtown Sacramento.AP

They include a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.

At least four of the 12 others injured were left in critical condition.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg read their names during a vigil Monday evening attended by grieving relatives, friends and community members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHYnt_0ezxrAYs00
A total of six victims were killed, with an additional 12 injured.AP

“So we gather here to remember the victims and to commit ourselves to doing all we can to ending the stain of violence, not only in our community but throughout the state, throughout the country, and throughout the world,” Steinberg said.

Turner, who had three daughters and a son, was a “protector” who worked as the night manager at an inventory company, said his mother, Penelope Scott.

“My son was walking down the street and somebody started shooting, and he got shot. Why is that to happen?” Scott said. “I feel like I’ve got a hole in my heart.”

With Post wires

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

Woman and Her Fiancée Sentenced to 22 Years-to-Life for Torturing and Murdering Her 3-Year-Old Son

A woman and her fiancée received sentences of 22 years-to-life for killing her 3-year-old son. Prosecutors say Connie Marie Escamilla, 29, and Kylie Mykaela Ann Beasley, 25, previously blamed each other for Connie’s son Gilbert dying from serious injuries, but they pleaded guilty in December to a count each of second-degree murder, and torture.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
NBC News

At least 7 injured after mass shooting in Chicago

Officials say seven people were transported to local hospitals after a shooting in Chicago. Police say the incident began when individuals inside two cars started talking to a group gathered outside a restaurant. WMAQ’s Christian Farr reports.March 14, 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#Ap#Swat#Ser
People

'I Can't Breathe': Newly Released Footage Shows Calif. Officers' Deadly Restraint of Man Shouting for Help

Two months before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police, another man died in police custody after he repeatedly shouted "I can't breathe" to officers. Edward Bronstein, 38, was suspected of driving under the influence on March 31, 2020, when California Highway Patrol officers detained him. He died in custody while police were restraining him to draw his blood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Miami Herald

Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, who was imprisoned for kidnapping school bus full of 26 kids and their driver and burying them in underground bunker in 1976 ransom plot inspired by Dirty Harry film is approved for parole

A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy