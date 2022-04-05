Blake Shelton’s Image and Likeness Being Used Without Permission in Fake CBD Gummies Endorsement: Report

Country music superstar Blake Shelton’s image and likeness are reportedly being used without permission for fake CBD gummies endorsement.

According to Snopes, a Daily Mail article surfaced stating that Blake Shelton endorsed Natures Only CBD Gummies after the country star apparently appeared in online advertisements for the company. However, Snopes also declared that it has found no evidence of any allegations confirming that Blake Shelton endorsed the CBD Gummies. Therefore, it is considered “false bait” to get consumers to click on the ad.

Along with the fake endorsement, the Daily Mail article has been confirmed to not even appear on the online media platform. It is notably in a layout recreated for growinghealthnews.com in order to deceive consumers. The website is registered on a web domain registrar in The Bahamas. There is no affiliation evidence between it and the Daily Mail.

In the so-called Daily Mail piece, Blake Shelton “stated” he wouldn’t be here without CBD. “When I started this whole thing back in 2018, it really was just a part-time passion project,” the country singer allegedly explained. “And a way for me to give back. After being given so much, I figured there was no better time to make Natures Only CBD Gummies available for everyone. As it can help thousands of people experience life pain-free and live much happier lives.”

The article further declares that the gummies have been flying off the shelves. Blake Shelton also “said” the number one struggle as CEO is being able to keep up with demand.

Along With Blake Shelton, Other Celebrities’ Likeness and Images Have Been Used for Fake Endorsements

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity has been used for a fake endorsement. Snopes also reveals that Mayim Bialik has been part of these ads along with Tom Selleck. The “Blue Bloods” star was actually used for two fake ads. Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey “teamed up” for a fake ad as well. All advertisements were deemed false. Other celebrities that have dealt with being a part of fake ads include Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Randy Jackson, Halle Berry, and Alex Trebek.

Actor Clint Eastwood even sued and won a $6.1 million lawsuit against a Lithuanian company that was accused of using the actor’s image and likeness to make it appear as though he was endorsing their products.

Bialik also addressed the fake ads in a social media post last month. “Hi, everyone. So… awkward: there are many untrue things floating around the internet about many figures. But I want to address one about me that looks very authentic. But is indeed a hoax. I am not selling CBD Gummies of any kind and do not plan to do so at any point in the future. I have tried to get this removed to no avail. It’s not real.”