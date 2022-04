DULUTH, Ga. — Police in Duluth released a video showing drivers laying drag in Duluth that had more than 100 bystanders watching, according to the department. It happed at the intersection of Buford Highway and Old Peachtree Road back in January, police said. There have been five warrants issued, they added, and four other outstanding warrants.

DULUTH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO