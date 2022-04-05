ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYC mugger shoves and robs pregnant woman, video shows

By Amanda Woods
 1 day ago

A mugger shoved a 26-year-old pregnant woman to the ground and then robbed her in Queens, new video shows.

The victim was walking at 131st Street and Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill just after 6 a.m. March 9, carrying an umbrella, when the suspect – heading in the other direction – pulled on her purse and knocked her onto the sidewalk, according to police and the video.

The clip, released late Monday, then shows the attacker grabbing the woman’s purse and running off.

A 26-year-old pregnant woman was attacked and robbed in Queens on March 9, 2022.NYPD https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SU9S_0ezxr5EU00 The mom-to-be was walking at 131st Street and Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill when the attack happened. NYPD https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uns4V_0ezxr5EU00
Police are still searching for the suspect.NYPD

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for pain in her stomach and scrapes on her hands, cops said.

No arrests have been made.

Comments / 2

