Truck hauling logs overturns in Greenup County, blocks traffic

Most drivers know well enough to keep an eye out for deer running into the road, but wild turkeys? And, just down the road from Commercial Drive in New Hartford?. This was the scene Sunday evening as three wild turkeys were spotted crossing New Hartford Street in New York Mills, near the Philip Rayhill Trail parking lot, near New Hartford/Utica line where the road changes over to Seneca Street. There were at least three birds, and one in particular was quite aggressive. Each time a vehicle would approach, the bully of the bunch would stride into the street to block the vehicle, seemingly inspecting the front bumper and license plate before allowing each to pass through.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO