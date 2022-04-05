ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup County, KY

Truck hauling logs overturns in Greenup County, blocks traffic

By JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Highways officials said a section of U.S. 23 in Greenup County was blocked Tuesday morning after a truck hauling logs overturned. The crash happened at mile point 16.5...

wchstv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

2 injured in Halifax Co. logging truck crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The drivers of both vehicles were injured Monday morning in a crash involving a pickup truck and a logging truck. Virginia State Police responded to the crash around 11:40 a.m. Monday on Route 360 near Route 614 in Halifax County. The impact of the...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Motor1.com

Truck Hauling Scrap Metal Turns Ohio Road Into Tire Torture Chamber

Driving comes with plenty of hazards. Inclement weather and other drivers can add a heap of danger to the act, but countless other issues could give drivers a throbbing headache – like four mysteriously flat tires. That’s what one Ohio woman experienced after traveling behind a truck hauling scrap metal that hadn’t secured its load, leaving a trail of shards and tortured tires in its wake.
ORRVILLE, OH
WMBF

Overturned concrete truck impacts traffic on Memorial Parkway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A overturned concrete truck impacted traffic for commuters on south Memorial Parkway Thursday morning. The overturned truck was located on Memorial Parkway southbound between Oakwood Avenue & University Drive. This was on the access road in front of Starbucks. Watch exclusive security camera footage of the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greenup County, KY
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
River, KY
CBS Sacramento

2 Friends Missing Since Sunday Found Dead In Vehicle Submerged In Stanislaus River Near Ripon

RIPON (CBS13) – Two Stockton women were found dead in a car that went into the Stanislaus River near the Spring Creek Country Club, authorities say. Ripon police say, on Tuesday, an employee of the country club noticed a vehicle in the river near the southeastern part of the golf course. Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were at the country club for a wedding on Sunday, but how they ended up in the river is still a mystery. The women were longtime friends from Stockton and had planned to drive back to Modesto where Ros’ father lives after the wedding. But...
RIPON, CA
ABC10

Loose horses cause truck to overturn on I-5 near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans in the Stockton area reported two lanes from El Dorado Street to Matthews Road temporarily closed Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer overturned on the highway. After six horses reportedly ran onto the northbound lanes of I-5, a tractor swerved to avoid hitting...
STOCKTON, CA
WSET

Suspect wanted for U-Haul theft in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A U-Haul was stolen from the Timberlake Road area on March 7. While the U-Haul has been discovered, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect pictured below:. If you are able to identify this person or...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Traffic Accident#Wchs#Kentucky State Police
Fox11online.com

Truck hauling dead cattle crashes near Sheboygan

TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN FALLS (WLUK) -- No one was hurt after a truck hauling dead cattle crashed near Sheboygan. Dispatchers received a call around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday of a crash on State Highway 23 at State Highway 32 in the town of Sheboygan Falls. Sheriff's officials say a truck, driven...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
KTRE

Log truck crash causes damage to Hemphill BBQ

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - Hemphill BBQ sustained heavy damage due to a truck accident that left a dining room extension destroyed. Luckily, the business was closed at the time. “A log truck was coming around the corner and he came too fast and his truck rolled sideways and landed on its side,” said owner Barbara Weaver. “He was carrying logs and they rolled right into our building.”
HEMPHILL, TX
Lite 98.7

Ornery Wild Turkeys Block Traffic in New Hartford

Most drivers know well enough to keep an eye out for deer running into the road, but wild turkeys? And, just down the road from Commercial Drive in New Hartford?. This was the scene Sunday evening as three wild turkeys were spotted crossing New Hartford Street in New York Mills, near the Philip Rayhill Trail parking lot, near New Hartford/Utica line where the road changes over to Seneca Street. There were at least three birds, and one in particular was quite aggressive. Each time a vehicle would approach, the bully of the bunch would stride into the street to block the vehicle, seemingly inspecting the front bumper and license plate before allowing each to pass through.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCJB

Road blocked in Bradford County due to a stuck semi-truck

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A stuck semi-truck is blocking traffic on State Road 16 in Bradford County. Deputies have requested a heavy tow to clear the section of State Road 16 near County Road 225. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route until roads reopen. Copyright 2022...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

Firefighter Dies When Truck Overturns on Way to Fire

FAIR GROVE, Mo. (AP) — A volunteer firefighter has died in southwest Missouri when the truck he was driving overturned, officials said. Dustin Brandhorst, 36, died Friday evening while he was responding to a fire at an abandoned structure north of Springfield, KOLR-TV reported. The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
FAIR GROVE, MO
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Semi truck overturns, leaks fuel near school in Clarksville

The Clarksville Police and Fire Departments are responding to an overturned semi-truck that was leaking fuel near an elementary school Thursday morning. According to Clarksville Police, the semi truck driver was trying to turn onto Windroe Drive at Ringgold Road just after midnight when the semi hauling eight large Zinc ingots overturned. Officers said the truck completely blocked Ringgold Road in front of Ringgold Elementary School.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
MLive

Man killed in head-on crash with U-Haul truck

MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Ida man was killed Tuesday morning in Monroe County when an oncoming U-Haul truck drifted into his lane and crashed into him head on, police said. Rescue crews were called at 7 a.m. March 15, to Lewis Avenue near W. Rauch Road in Ida Township for a reported injury crash, according to Michigan State Police.
MONROE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy