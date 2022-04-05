ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

National Weather Service to issue red flag warnings & high wind watches for the state

By Local News
 1 day ago

PIERRE, S.D.(DRGNews)- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning and very high wind watches and advisories today...

