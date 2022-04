CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is back open for business - masks are no longer mandatory, and the number of new COVID-19 cases is down dramatically. But Chicago's vaccine mandate for city employees remains in place, and with the deadline having come and gone, thousands of city workers could be put on no-pay status. Now, some Chicago aldermen are pushing back. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, some are gearing up for a City Council showdown this week. About a dozen aldermen are calling for a special City Council meeting to demand the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 DAYS AGO