Syracuse to play in the 2023 Maui Invitational

The Orange is one of eight teams that will compete in the 40 th annual Maui Invitational sponsored by Maui Jim November 20-22, 2023.

Chaminade, who is a mainstay after their legendary upset of then No. 1 Virginia in 1982, will be joined by Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Tennessee and UCLA. Syracuse is a perfect 9-0 at the event, winning the title in 1990, 1998 and 2013.

“The Maui Jim Maui Invitational strives to bring the best college basketball teams and talent to the island of Maui and set the precedent for the rest of the season,” said Tournament Chairman Dave Odom in a press release. “The 2023 field is no exception, and we could not be more excited to return to our home at the Lahaina Civic Center and show these teams the magic of Maui.”

All-tournament travel packages and school booster travel packages for the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be available at a later date.

