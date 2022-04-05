ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse to play in the 2023 Maui Invitational

By Erik Columbia
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Aj4H_0ezxpGmo00

(WSYR-TV) — Who wants to go to Hawaii next November? Syracuse does.

The Orange is one of eight teams that will compete in the 40 th annual Maui Invitational sponsored by Maui Jim November 20-22, 2023.

Chaminade, who is a mainstay after their legendary upset of then No. 1 Virginia in 1982, will be joined by Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Tennessee and UCLA. Syracuse is a perfect 9-0 at the event, winning the title in 1990, 1998 and 2013.

“The Maui Jim Maui Invitational strives to bring the best college basketball teams and talent to the island of Maui and set the precedent for the rest of the season,” said Tournament Chairman Dave Odom in a press release. “The 2023 field is no exception, and we could not be more excited to return to our home at the Lahaina Civic Center and show these teams the magic of Maui.”

All-tournament travel packages and school booster travel packages for the 2023 Maui Jim Maui Invitational will be available at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Frank Anselem enters transfer portal

(WSYR-TV) — Jim Boeheim will be in the market for a new backup center next season.  Frank Anselem has posted on his Instagram account that he has entered the transfer portal.   “First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach Boeheim and the Syracuse University coaching staff for giving me the opportunity of a […]
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Charles Barkley Is Getting Blamed For Kansas’ Performance Tonight

So far on Monday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting the better of the Kansas Jayhawks in the national title game. Kansas jumped out to an early lead, but North Carolina used a 14-0 run in the first half to take a 40-25 lead into the break. With the Tar Heels holding a 15-point advantage, fans are criticizing Charles Barkley for his pre-game prediction.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Odom
FOX2Now

Who are the Kansas City Jayhawks?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas fans are celebrating big Monday night as the Jayhawks brought its fourth NCAA championship back home in the biggest comeback in title game history against North Carolina. Following the 72-69 win, NCAA President Mark Emmert reached over to KU head coach Bill...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Razorbacks No. 1? Where Arkansas basketball stands in 'way-too-early' top 25 rankings

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fans have something to cling to this offseason as they await another season of Razorback men's basketball. In the "way-too-early" top 25 rankings released after the national championship game, both ESPN and Sports Illustrated ranked Arkansas basketball No. 1 in the country. Other rankings aren't quite as high on the Razorbacks, but Arkansas does appear in multiple top 10s. CBS and Sporting News have the Razorbacks at No. 6, and USA Today placed them at No. 7.  ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gonzaga#Tournament#Nexstar Media Inc
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Update: Fugitive of the Week Steven Bryant arrested

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department have reported that Bryant was arrested after being spotted at the South Mini Mart on Midland Avenue. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for Steven Bryant, 45. Bryant is a black male, approximately 5’09” and weighs 150 pounds, black hair, with brown eyes. His […]
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX Sports

Men's NCAA championship: Jayhawks played for more than themselves

NEW ORLEANS — Devon Dotson entered the Kansas locker room late Monday night wearing a championship hat. It was Bill Self’s hat. Self gave it to Dotson after the Jayhawks completed the biggest comeback in title game history, from down 15 at halftime, to beat North Carolina 72-69 and claim the national championship.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Marquette University
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Felisha Legette-Jack formally introduced as SU women’s head basketball coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Felisha Legette-Jack was formally introduced as the new Syracuse women’s head basketball coach in front of media, fans, friends, and family Monday. “I’m coming home! These words bring me great joy,” Legette-Jack said. “I thank Chancellor Syverud and Director of Athletics John Wildhack for this amazing opportunity. It is a privilege […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Report: Colgate’s Nelly Cummings enters the transfer portal

(WSYR-TV) — Colgate’s leading scorer, Nelly Cummings, has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello.  Cummings, who averaged 14.7 points per game this season, led the Raiders to their third NCAA Tournament berth in four years. In a 67-60 loss to Wisconsin, Cummings led Colgate with 20 points and 6 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WIBW

Following national title win, Jayhawks invited to return to Maui

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After the team’s national title win on Monday night, the University of Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team has been invited to return to the Maui Invitational in November. The Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced on Tuesday, April 5, the 2023 field for the 40th...
TOPEKA, KS
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
818
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy