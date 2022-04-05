ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Research on the Household Risks of Gun Ownership

By Tom Kutsch
Cover picture for the articleCalifornians living with handgun owners are more than twice as likely to die of homicide. Women are especially at risk. California researchers studied 17.6 million participants for up to 12 years and found that nearly 600,000 started residing with lawful handgun owners, two thirds of them women. That cohort was 2.8...

Salon

Is gun ownership among Black Americans driving up suicide rates?

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. When Russell and Sharis Lewis want to unwind, they pack up their guns and drive from their home in a suburb north of St. Louis to an indoor range called the SharpShooter on the city's south side. Russell dons big protective headphones,...
SOCIETY
thetrace.org

The Long Shadow of Nonfatal Gun Violence

Police confirm use of fully automatic conversion device in Sacramento mass shooting, and make two more arrests. The Sacramento police said that the handgun recovered at the scene of Sunday’s mass shooting had “been converted to a weapon capable of automatic gunfire,” confirming our reporting. Police arrested Smiley Martin, 27, in connection with the shooting, and his older brother is also in police custody as a person of interest. Martin will be booked on charges including possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. The Sacramento Bee detailed his lengthy court record and obtained a letter from the city DA arguing against his early release from prison last year for a domestic violence conviction. Later on Tuesday, a third man allegedly at the scene was arrested for being a prohibited gun possessor, but it was unclear if he was otherwise connected to the shooting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
thetrace.org

New Yorkers on Public Safety: It’s Complicated

Police won’t be charged for shooting Amir Locke in Minneapolis. Body-cam footage showed a groggy Locke, 22, raising a gun he held in his hand as police entered unannounced. Within seconds of entering, Officer Mark Hanneman fatally shot Locke, who owned the gun legally and was not the subject of the raid. On Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman expressed criticism of the raid but said they could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer violated Minnesota’s use-of-force laws. Meanwhile, Minneapolis announced a new policy barring police from applying for or executing no-knock raids, and requiring that police announce their presence and wait a minimum of 20 seconds during the day and 30 seconds at night before entering a home. It allows for exceptions in certain “exigent circumstances.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thetrace.org

Eighteen People Shot in Sacramento

Six dead, 12 injured in mass shooting in Sacramento. Gunfire rang out at around 2 a.m. on Sunday as bars closed in the city’s nightlife district and patrons dispersed. Police are searching for at least one suspect and said they were looking into the possibility that an altercation led to the rampage. Some witnesses described hearing fully automatic gunfire, and authorities are investigating whether an automatic weapon was involved. It was the second mass shooting in the capital in five weeks: A man killed his three daughters and a fourth person before turning the gun on himself at a court-ordered custody visit on February 28. Condemning a national epidemic of gun violence, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said, “Thoughts and prayers are not nearly enough. We must do more as a city, as a state, and as a nation.” Related: Last month, The Trace’s Alain Stephens reported in partnership with VICE News that a device called an auto sear, which can convert semi-automatic weapons into full auto, has resulted in a spike in federal prosecutions.
SACRAMENTO, CA
