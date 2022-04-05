New Research on the Household Risks of Gun Ownership

Six dead, 12 injured in mass shooting in Sacramento. Gunfire rang out at around 2 a.m. on Sunday as bars closed in the city’s nightlife district and patrons dispersed. Police are searching for at least one suspect and said they were looking into the possibility that an altercation led to the rampage. Some witnesses described hearing fully automatic gunfire, and authorities are investigating whether an automatic weapon was involved. It was the second mass shooting in the capital in five weeks: A man killed his three daughters and a fourth person before turning the gun on himself at a court-ordered custody visit on February 28. Condemning a national epidemic of gun violence, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said, “Thoughts and prayers are not nearly enough. We must do more as a city, as a state, and as a nation.” Related: Last month, The Trace’s Alain Stephens reported in partnership with VICE News that a device called an auto sear, which can convert semi-automatic weapons into full auto, has resulted in a spike in federal prosecutions.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO