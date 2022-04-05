MTM On the Road: CMU Capstone Exhibit Centers Around Climate Change Impact

CMU students are in the thick of their course work.

For many students their capstone project is the culmination of their collegiate career.

This year art and design students created an exhibit with their capstone artwork.

Their focus was climate change and have been working on designing the exhibit since January.

We’ll be talking with the artists about their different piece of work and telling you how the community can come see it for themselves.

The exhibition is called 5 Degrees Fahrenheit.

Their project can be found through the art and design project through Central Michigan University.