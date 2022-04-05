ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

MTM On the Road: CMU Capstone Exhibit Centers Around Climate Change Impact

By Madison Schlegel
 1 day ago
CMU students are in the thick of their course work.

For many students their capstone project is the culmination of their collegiate career.

This year art and design students created an exhibit with their capstone artwork.

Their focus was climate change and have been working on designing the exhibit since January.

We’ll be talking with the artists about their different piece of work and telling you how the community can come see it for themselves.

The exhibition is called 5 Degrees Fahrenheit.

Their project can be found through the art and design project through Central Michigan University.

9&10 News

MTM On the Road: Amor Comida Booking Private Chef Events

Michelle Rodriguez is a chef that specializes in catering small events in Northern Michigan. Her private chef business, Amor Comida, has taken her all over the country. She’s now booking events for 2022. Her menus and ingredients come from local farmers and each menu is created for your event.
RESTAURANTS
9&10 News

Consumers Energy, Habitat for Humanity Partner to Raise $300,000

Habitat for Humanity of Michigan and Consumers Energy have come together to provide financial support to Habitat affiliates, with a goal of raising $300,000 by the end of July. Habitat for Humanity of Michigan is seeking help from residents for it’s annual 100 for 100 fundraiser. Northwest Michigan Habitat for...
CHARITIES
