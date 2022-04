Fans at The Masters will be without the honor of seeing Jack Nicklaus as part of the Par 3 Contest. He’s bowed out of the competition. The Par 3 Contest will be held on Wednesday, but it will take place without “The Golden Bear” himself. That’s the nickname that Jack Nicklaus has had with him for many years on the PGA Tour. He’s also been a golf course architect in his time, too.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO