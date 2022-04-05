ALBUM REVIEW: River Whyless Grows ‘Monoflora’ in 30-Day Burst
No Depression
1 day ago
What happens when four songwriters and multi-instrumentalists choose to spend 30 days together in the Western North Carolina mountains? In the case of River Whyless, the result is their new album, Monoflora. The band self-produced their 2012 debut album, A Stone, A Leaf, An Unfound Door, out of necessity,...
When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a swaggering new solo single titled "A Moment in Heaven" off her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss. The song is anchored by a muscular, swinging groove and crunchy guitar riffs, as Wilson sings of a starry-eyed hopeful who moves to Hollywood with dreams of fame and fortune but gets quickly yanked back to reality. "'A Moment In Heaven' tells the story of a one-hit-wonder in the star-maker machinery of Hollywood: the sublime cruelty of transient fame," the singer said in a statement.
Billy Strings' latest album is called Renewal — and that title should tell you a little bit about what to expect from it. In 2021, he won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album for his last album, called Home — so what does that mean for a guy who's been playing guitar since he was a kid? Who's been on the road for much of his life, touring non-stop? Billy will answer those questions, and you'll hear him perform songs from his new album, which blends his blistering brand of bluegrass with forays into psychedelia and jam band territory. Just to let you know, in this interview, we do discuss the use of psychedelic drugs. Billy Strings will tell you all about the long, strange trip he's on.
Bobby Rydell, popularly known for being the "teen idol" of the '60s and for starring in the 1963 movie "Bye Bye Birdie," has passed away at the age of 79. According to Variety, the singer died a few days before his 80th birthday. His cause of death was pneumonia. Radio...
Robert Plant has opened up about the legendary excess of Led Zeppelin. The frontman of the rock band shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.When asked to reflect on the group’s reputation for “unbridled rock’n’roll hedonism” he answered honestly that it was “very tough to be a part of”.“The intensity and the momentum of what we were experiencing, and the lack of structure, was very difficult,” Plant said. He explained that the media’s portrayal of their lifestyle was so far removed from the reality of the situation that the best thing to do...
Sammy Hagar & The Circle performed at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod in Las Vegas on Friday (March 25), and recruited The Runaways guitarist Lita Ford for live cover versions of Montrose's Rock Candy and Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll. After blazing through an assortment of his original material...
Van Halen's longest-tenured bassist took center stage for a spirited version of the David Lee Roth-era VH classic during the Circle's recent performance in Plant City, Florida. During a typical performance, Sammy Hagar & the Circle run through a fast-paced setlist of Hagar solo hits, some favorites from Hagar's time as the lead singer of Montrose, a few classic rock standards and, of course, a healthy helping of Hagar-era Van Halen cuts.
Parquet Courts are a rock band. They're a post-punk band. A garage-rock band. They're a bit experimental. They're kind of funky? On their latest album, Sympathy For Life, they remain hard to define, bringing in more synths, keyboards and dance than ever before — but as always, that array of sounds forms the foundation for lyricist Andrew Savage's razor-sharp poetry.
Containing two basslines, a horn melody and a one-and-a-half-hour album, the latest fan-voted attempt to identify the greatest riff of all time is anything but predictable. In the guitar world, few topics of conversation generate as much debate as a greatest guitar riffs poll. Owing to the wide-ranging music tastes around the world, individual answers are bound to vary pretty significantly.
What we have here is a list of the heaviest guitar albums of all time. There can be few more contentious issues in the world today. What constitutes heaviness? How can we define such an elusive quality? Where does the electric guitar figure in all this?. These are questions up...
Harvest typically comes at the end of a season, but here it represents a rebirth for Welsh wonders Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard. They’ve officially shortened their name to the less comedic MWWB for starters, as well as dispensing entirely with their tradition of using their native tongue for album and track titles. Moreover, while their reputation as prime purveyors of psychedelic doom has long been well established, this record takes their creativity to new heights with its ambitious structure, inserting spacey, synth-led pieces between lengthier, heavy-riffing songs to deliver a sprawling sci-fi epic.
"Freedom" artist Jon Batiste started and ended the 2022 Grammy Awards with a bang, taking home the night's biggest award of Album of the Year. Batiste, who is the bandleader and musical director of the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" nabbed the golden statue for his work on the 2021 studio album "WE ARE." He was the most nominated artist in 2022, with 11 nods for his many musical projects, including the animated film "Soul."
When singer-songwriter Mica Tenenbaum — half of the synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay — secretly stashed a furry, gray rabbit mask under a table in preparation for the pair’s set, the packed hoard of attendees at Cheer Up Charlies knew they were in for a treat. Backdropped by...
Do you remember when it seemed impossible to imagine life after high school? Self-described art-folk quartet River Whyless looks back at those not-too-distant years (for them, at least) through "Promise Rings," a new single from their forthcoming fourth album Monoflora, out April 8. With bouncing keyboards, three-part harmonies, acoustic guitar...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
Prince and the Revolution's Live concert film will receive a vinyl, CD and Blu-ray release for the first time. Prince and The Revolution: Live will arrive on June 3. It's available for preorder on the late artist's website in the aforementioned formats, as well as a collector's edition that includes three 150-gram LPs (purple, red and gold vinyl), two CDs, a Blu-ray video, a 44-page photo book, new liner notes and a poster.
Welcome back to Seven in Seven, where we’ll be taking a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. It’s been quite some time since the focus here has been solely on live events, but it’s high time we acknowledge the plethora of them occurring all over the place once again.
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
