ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Greg Bird returns to Yankees on minors deal

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q15R7_0ezxnNbn00
Greg Bird returns to the organization where he's appeared at the MLB level. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have signed first baseman Greg Bird to a minor-league contract, reports Sweeny Murti of WFAN (Twitter link). Bird, who was just released by the Blue Jays after failing to crack the Opening Day roster, will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. If he cracks the big-league roster, he’d earn a $1MM base salary, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post (on Twitter).

Bird returns to the only organization with which he’s suited up at the MLB level. One of the better prospects in the New York system during his days in the minors, the lefty-hitting Bird debuted in the majors with a .261/.343/.529 showing in 178 plate appearances in 2015. That set him up as a possible first baseman of the future in the Bronx. Unfortunately, he missed the entirety of the 2016 season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery, and he’s yet to rediscover his debut-season form.

Over parts of three seasons between 2017-19, Bird hit just .194/.287/.388 in 522 plate appearances. New York designated him for assignment after the 2019 campaign, and he hasn’t played in the majors since then. Over the past two seasons, the former fifth-round pick has joined the Rangers, Phillies, Rockies and Blue Jays organizations on minor-league pacts, but he hasn’t gotten another big-league call. Reports this spring suggested he was seriously in the running for an Opening Day spot in Toronto, but the Jays opted for more defensive flexibility in promoting utility infielder Gosuke Katoh instead.

While Bird hasn’t had much big-league success of late, he’s coming off a solid season with the Rockies' top affiliate in Albuquerque. He hit .267/.362/.532 with 27 homers for the Isotopes — albeit in one of the most hitter-friendly environments in affiliated ball. The Yankees have fellow left-handed hitter Anthony Rizzo at first base, but Bird can step into the high minors as a depth option.

Comments / 2

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees to acquire David McKay from Rays

The Yankees are acquiring reliever David McKay from the Rays, report Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler of the Athletic (Twitter link). The right-hander will be added to New York’s 40-man roster. It’ll be cash considerations heading back to the Rays, tweets Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. McKay, who joined...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres open to trading from rotation, catching depth

With a little over a week until Opening Day, the Padres still have a highly uncertain outfield mix. Michael Conforto and Brett Gardner remain available in free agency, but the Friars are an estimated $6M shy of the $230M base luxury tax threshold and are reportedly reluctant to exceed that figure.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Mets, Padres discussing trade scenarios

The Mets have spent the offseason pushing full-bore towards fielding a competitive squad, but the fragility of an offseason win became clear yesterday with the news of ace Jacob deGrom being shut down for the next four weeks. The panic alarm has sounded, but the Mets are not without solutions.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
Popculture

New York Yankees Star Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Dominican Republic

New York Yankees player Miguel Andujar was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN Deportes, per CBS Sports. The incident occurred at his farm in San Cristobal with the suspects during three shots. Andujar was not hit with the shots, but a relative was hit in the finger.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
The Spun

Video: Terrifying Collision During Monday Spring Training Game

There was a scary collision during Monday’s spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. Max Kepler and Nick Gordon were going for a flyball and collided with one another near the warning track. Kepler was able to get up right away but Gordon stayed down with his back on the ground for a bit.
MLB
NBC Sports

Chris Sale has a blunt message for Red Sox about Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts already has an agent, but Chris Sale did his best Scott Boras impersonation Monday morning to stump for his Boston Red Sox teammate. Sale was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" if he felt like the 2022 season could be the "last run" with this current core, given that Bogaerts can be a free agent after this season, Rafael Devers' long-term future remains unclear and big names like Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Kike Hernandez are set to hit unrestricted free agency.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Rockies#Wfan#The Blue Jays#The New York Post#Rangers#Phillies
Detroit Sports Nation

Tony La Russa should be in a retirement home

Will Tony La Russa be the White Sox manager beyond 2022? Chicago home, Dylan, doesn’t think so. A.J. Reilly: Yes or no. Tony La Russa will still be the manager of the White Sox after 2022. Dylan Bair: No, no way, it already felt like it was a two...
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
The Spun

MLB Catcher Suspended 80 Games For Banned Substance

The Milwaukee Brewers will be thin at catcher for the first half of the season. Two days before the start of the MLB season, news came down that Pedro Severino was hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brewers C Pedro Severino has been suspended 80...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy