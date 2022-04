For weeks now Cody Rhodes has been the talk of the wrestling world, and he finally made his big return to WWE on Saturday night when he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. During his time away from WWE the former TNT Champion decided to smash Triple H’s throne at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2019. Ariel Helwani of BT Sport recently asked Cody if he regrets smashing the throne now that he’s back with WWE, but he made it clear that he doesn’t.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO