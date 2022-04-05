ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon County, SC

Clarendon under hazardous weather watch

By submitted
manninglive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Midlands of South Carolina and the Central Savannah River area of Georgia. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Showers and thunderstorms...

manninglive.com

Related
WLTX.com

Three tornadoes confirmed in South Carolina, but that number will climb soon

ALLENDALE COUNTY, South Carolina — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes from Tuesday's weather outbreak, but that number will climb higher, and doesn't include the massive tornado that struck in Allendale County. The weather service says survey teams verified Wednesday the following tornadoes:. Clarendon County...
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Severe storms possible in South Carolina Wednesday and Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The heavy rain that was expected has arrived and will continue through the evening with the chance of some thunderstorms. For current tornado warnings, click here. (Watch your full forecast above.) Track rain, storms on interactive radar here. The best chances for storms will be south...
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-12 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures, in the upper 20s for coastal counties and the lower to middle 20s for inland counties. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Allendale, Charleston, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allendale; Charleston; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Photos: Rincon sees hail during severe weather Tuesday

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — As severe weather made its way through the Coastal Empire, it brought hail along with it. WSAV viewers sent in the following pictures. Effingham County had a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:30 p.m. Ellebell has also seen baseball-sized hail (up to 2.75 inches) and reported a tornado.
RINCON, GA
WRBL News 3

VIDEO: Tornado hits Ellabell neighborhood

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A storm system brought a tornado and baseball-sized hail to Bryan County Thursday evening. A WSAV viewer captured a video of a funnel cloud in Ellabell’s Brewton Acres neighborhood off of Wilma Edwards Road. Large hail up to 2.75 inches in size has also been reported in the county. No word […]
ELLABELL, GA
WSPA 7News

3 possible tornados detected in Allendale Co.

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said Wednesday that three possible tornados landed in Allendale County. According to the SCEMD, a preliminary tornado damage assessment around 4 a.m. showed six homes with minor damage, five homes with major damage and four homes destroyed. The report said that there are three […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Rotating cell spotted during tornado emergency in South Carolina

ALLENDALE, S.C. (STORYFUL/QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tornado emergency was issued for Allendale, South Carolina, on Tuesday, April 5, as the National Weather Service warned residents to take shelter during the “life-threatening” situation. Livestream footage filmed by Corey Tharin shows his evacuation as the funnel cloud looms in the distance. According to the National Weather Service, a […]
ALLENDALE, SC

