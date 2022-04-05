ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Schools Closing due to inclement weather 4/5/22

manninglive.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to inclement weather, District 2 and 4, will...

manninglive.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Closings and cancellations due to Tuesday’s severe weather threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Numerous cancellations, delays, and closings have been announced ahead of Tuesday’s expected severe weather. Forecasters say a line of strong severe storms will impact much of the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon through the evening hours — bringing with it strong gusty winds and the risk for an isolated tornado and hail. School […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WAPT

School closings, virtual, and early dismissal announcements

JACKSON, Miss. — Strong to severe storms are expected to arrive by mid-day Tuesday. Ahead of the main line, discrete storms will start to fire up around noon and strengthen as it moves east. Areas south of I-20 and east of I-55 will have the greatest chance of seeing tornado warnings. Since the cells are on their own, rotation is much easier and tornadoes can spin-up if the storm turns severe. The discrete threat will range from noon to 4 p.m.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Laurence Manning Academy#Clarendon Hall
WJBF

Gallery | CSRA Tornado & Storm Damage

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – Tornadoes have touched down in Allendale Tuesday evening leaving significant damage to the community. As you can see, roofs are missing, power lines and trees are down. We have a crew in Allendale at this time. We’re also monitoring damage in Swainsboro. A large number of Swainsboro residents are without power […]
ALLENDALE, SC
WYFF4.com

Severe storms possible in South Carolina Wednesday and Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The heavy rain that was expected has arrived and will continue through the evening with the chance of some thunderstorms. For current tornado warnings, click here. (Watch your full forecast above.) Track rain, storms on interactive radar here. The best chances for storms will be south...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

NWS confirms tornado near Newberry County airport

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado moved through Newberry County on Tuesday afternoon. A tornado warning was issued for the county from 3:10 p.m. until just before 3:45 p.m. A confirmed tornado was near Brehmer Road and the Newberry County airport at 3:29 p.m....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

3 possible tornados detected in Allendale Co.

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said Wednesday that three possible tornados landed in Allendale County. According to the SCEMD, a preliminary tornado damage assessment around 4 a.m. showed six homes with minor damage, five homes with major damage and four homes destroyed. The report said that there are three […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJTV 12

LIST: Schools to release early due to severe weather on March 22

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, March 22, some schools will release students early or will be closed. Central Mississippi: Broadmoor’s Parent’s Day Out Program is closed on March 22 Clinton Public School District- Schools will dismiss early on March 22 11:00 am Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside, 11:45 […]
JACKSON, MS
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe weather around the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for the following counties:. In Columbia there were multiple locations reported with flooding. Our team is tracking tornado warnings across the Midlands until 9 p.m. The First Alert Weather team is advising that people stay off the roads.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Some Midlands school districts to dismiss early due to storm threat

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some Midlands school districts will dismiss early Tuesday due to the threat of severe storms in the area. The Storm Prediction Center has put the southern part of the state under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, which is the third highest level. The center of the state is under a "slight" risk (fourth highest) while the northern part of South Carolina is under a marginal (lowest risk). The greatest risk is from the early afternoon until the early evening.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
Shelby Reporter

University of Montevallo closes due to severe weather

MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo has announced it will be closed Friday, March 18 due to the enhanced threat of severe weather in Shelby County. “Please continue to monitor local media for updates on weather conditions and utilize your best judgment based on the weather conditions in your area,” UM’s Facebook post read. “As a reminder, storm shelters are available in the lower levels of the 3D Art Complex and the Center for the Arts. These shelters will open if Montevallo is placed under a tornado watch or tornado warning, and a UM ID is required for entry.”
MONTEVALLO, AL
WJBF

Several S.C. school districts dismissing early Tuesday due to weather

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Several school districts have announced modified schedules for Tuesday, April 5th. ALLENDALE COUNTY: All schools will have an early release time and will transition to e-learning for the remainder of the school day. Elementary will begin dismissal at 11:30 a.m. Middle/High will begin dismissal at 12:15 p.m. All schools and offices […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

Storms leave downed trees, power outages across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A line of severe thunderstorms moved across the state Tuesday afternoon into evening, producing tornados and strong winds that left a trail of damage in their wake. Just before 5:00 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for portions of Hampton and Colleton Counties. The severe weather started […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy