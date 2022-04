LEWISTON - On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at approximately 09:30 a.m., Lewiston Fire units responded to 2604 7th Avenue after receiving reports of smoke inside the residence. According to the Lewiston Fire Department, first arriving fire crews reported no smoke or fire from the outside of the residence, however Lewiston police officers who were already on scene reported smoke inside. Upon further investigation, crews found that the hot water heater had shorted out causing the smoke, but there was no fire.

