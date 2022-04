A 20-year-old artist from the Miami area was fatally shot just moments after being released from jail. Baby Cino, the artist in question, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County last Wednesday. Per a report from the Miami Herald, Cino—whose real name was Timothy Starks—was picked up in a red Nissan. As the vehicle turned onto the Palmetto Expressway, it was hit with multiple gunshots, with both Starks and the driver (since identified as Dante Collins Banks) being struck.

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO