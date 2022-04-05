ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiian Dancing (Hula) at Vitti's Dance Studio in Danbury

Cover picture for the articleApril session begins today, Tuesday, April 5 from 7 – 7:45 p.m. A graceful story told through dance, Hula enhances your...

Times Union

Dance studio fosters body positivity through movement

“Society has not helped us to view our bodies in the most positive way,” said Calli Rothberg of the larger forces that can deflate women’s body image. “That’s just bullsh*t.”. When COVID hit in 2020, Rothberg, 29, who’s been dancing since she was 4, moved from...
WATE

Dance with PJ Parkinson’s

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization continues to offer many ways to support a specific community. PJ Parkinson’s helps serve the East Tennessee community affected by Parkinson’s disease, through seminars, classes, and resources. Staring Tuesday, March 22, PJ Parkinson’s is offering free movement classes for those...
Leavenworth Times

Katie’s Dance Studio wins big at National Acrobat Competition

Katie’s Dance Studio in Leavenworth has competed in the National Acrobat Competition for more than 20 years. But they have never had a season quite like this one. Competing in Kansas City last month, Katie’s Dance Studio had its best finish ever, placing eighth out of 17 teams.
Austonia

Austin’s first Bollywood dance studio can teach anyone to 'dance for a cause'

Shruti Anand takes her cues from peacocks, which are known for signaling the monsoon season by spreading their feathers and dancing in Indian folklore, or as the adage says, “dancing in the rain.”Anand, a professionally-trained Bharatanatyam dancer, full-time electrical engineer in Austin’s semiconductor industry and mother wears many hats. She put on another one when she opened what she says is Austin’s first-ever Bollywood dance and yoga studio, Monsoon Dance.Growing up learning folk dance in Bombay, now Mumbai, India, Anand said hearing the applause while dancing in festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi kept her hooked on the art. Anand has been...
Primetimer

WeCrashed, Super Pumped and The Dropout have a "workism" and "hustle culture" throughline

The "ethos of so-called 'hustle culture' – the idea that work is life and the self derives value through constant work – courses throughout a number of recent shows set across the 2010s," says Adrian Horton, adding that it is most overt on WeCrashed. "These shows, which all depict headlining stories of singularly deceitful, messianic people, have been loosely classified as true-con TV, 'bad entrepreneur TV' or modern grift series in the headline-to-TV pipeline," says Horton. "These are all fair descriptors – all four series, which premiered in the span of a month, evince our evergreen fascination with the art of the scam (see also: recent Netflix docu-series hits The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan). But they are also, in piecemeal fashion, building the iconography of a certain slice of millennial experience now barely discernible in rear-view. There are the deliberately dated nods to the late 2000s/early 2010s – the music (Katy Perry gets a name drop in both WeCrashed and The Dropout), the fashion, the fascination with (and mourning of) Steve Jobs. And there is an awkward, inchoate through-line of 'hustle culture' or 'workism' – the distinctly American, quasi-religious belief system among the college-educated elite (myself included) that work is not merely a job but an identity, an arbiter of self-worth, and a cause worth believing in. WeWork was not a company, Adam Neumann infamously said, but a movement."
NPR

The dance that made its way from Harlem to Sweden

Lindy Hop is a dance that was born in Harlem in the 1920s and 1930s — created and performed by African Americans in segregated clubs and dance halls. But today, one of the world's most vibrant Lindy Hop communities is in Sweden. So what happens when a Black American wants to learn the art form that she first encountered at the hands of her great-grandmother? Well, in this case, she hopped on a plane.
