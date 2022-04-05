ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome, ID

Why to Attend the Touch a Truck Safety Fair this Month in Jerome

By Jeff
 4 days ago
Keeping our children safe is a top priority and teaching them safety isn't always the easiest to do. We can tell them to not do things, panic, and yell at them when they are in danger, or we can find an alternative route. There is an event coming to the Twin...

95.7 KEZJ

UPDATE: Eastbound Interstate 84 Blocked Near Hazelton

HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Traffic has come to a standstill on Interstate 84 near Hazelton. According to 511 Idaho, the eastbound lanes of I-84 are shut down and blocked as emergency crews are on the scene. The incident is at the Valley Road exit (188). More information to come...
HAZELTON, ID
95.7 KEZJ

7 Secret Places with Great Food in Twin Falls

Twin Falls has many good things going on here. It is home to Chobani, beautiful waterfalls, good hiking, and there is good food here. Most people know about Milner's, Scooters, South Market on 2nd, Rock Creek, and many more. There happen to be a few places though a little more off the radar, that may be right in front of you that you aren't aware of.
TWIN FALLS, ID
WJTV 12

Metro students attend Touch A Truck event

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Even though the Touch a Truck event is scheduled on Saturday, March 26, the event had a preview kick-off on Friday, March 25. Many second-grade students from local school districts were able to experience Touch a Truck. Those students were able to touch and experience the wide range of trucks and […]
PEARL, MS
95.7 KEZJ

There’s A Pretty Good Chance to See the Northern Lights Tonight in Idaho

The Aurora Borealis is going to be out in full force tonight across the Northern Hemisphere, and that means you could see it in Idaho. The main thing you need to do to prepare for seeing the Aurora Borealis is to head somewhere remote, dark, and away from city light pollution. That sounds like the setting for a horror movie but it will offer you the best chance at seeing the Northern Lights in Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Utility Work to Close Part of Hankins Road in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Installation for utility access on Hankins Road will be closed to non-local traffic this week. The City of Twin Falls announced work crews will shut down Hankins Rd between Addison Ave and Elizabeth and will be blocked off to through traffic; people living on the road will have access. Work will start on Wednesday, April 6, and go to April 9, Saturday. All other vehicles and pedestrians should find other ways around the area, said the city. Workers will be installing utility access and working on the pavement at the same time. Work is being done by Brackman Excavation LLC.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Help Fish and Game Plant Sagebrush in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to plant around 15,000 sagebrush plants in the Magic Valley in areas hit by wildfire with help from community volunteers. Idaho Fish and Game will conduct planting in two weekends coming up in April with help from anyone who wants to join them. Crews will be working in areas impacted by the large 2020 Badger Fire that scorched just under 100,000 acres of public land in the South Hills and came very close to homes in the lower part of Rock Creek Canyon. According to Idaho Fish and Game, many of the areas were winter range for mule deer and other animals. The fires destroyed mature sagebrush plants along with young plants and seeds embedded in the ground. To start, Idaho Fish and Game biologists along with volunteers will work in the Antelope Valley area just south of Hansen on Saturday, April 9, and Saturday, April 16; both days from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brandon Tycz with Idaho Fish and Game said in a prepared statement “the 2012 Cave Canyon Fire impacted a large area of mule deer and sage-grouse habitat and the 2020 Badger Fire affected an even larger area of important habitat and the time is now to start working on restoration. We are looking to working with the public to continue restoring habitat that mule deer and sage-grouse depend on for forage and cover and maintain these important species on the landscape in the long term. We enjoy working with volunteers that want to come out to restore habitats that have been destroyed by wildfire. Volunteers are definitely a critical partner with these types of projects where families, individuals, church groups or any civic organization to get directly involved in improving their public lands.” If you want to help, call Brandon Tycz, Regional Habitat Biologist, or TanaRae Alberti, Volunteer Services Coordinator at (208) 324-4359 to sign up ahead of time or on-site the day of. Biologists will meet with volunteers at the intersection of East 2900 North and North 4000 East at 8:30 am on both days then drive up to the planting area as a group. Tools will be provided but, bring your own food and water.
HANSEN, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Zoo Boise’s Crazy Beginning and Current National Recognition

Every year on April 8th, Zoo enthusiasts and employees celebrate National Zoo Lovers Day. A day to visit, donate and show gratitude to local zoos and all they do. National Today says, "Do you know how many animals were saved by zoos from going extinct? Yes, zoos are more than just conservation sites for endangered species, they also provide educational, research, and entertainment purposes. We can trace the history of zoos back to 4000 B.C. "
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Counting Down the 10 Worst Movies Filmed in Idaho

Movies are an escape from reality. Most people spend their hard-earned money to go to the movies or they pop in a DVD to be entertained or distracted for a few hours. They are meant to take us away from our problems and to another world while we shut off our brains and enjoy what's on the screen. While most times it is successful, there are those occurrences when a movie is so bad that it fails to do so. Last week I rated the top 10 movies filmed in Idaho, but this time around we are going to look at the ones that failed to entertain us. Here are the worst movies ever filmed in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

6 Reasons Idaho Isn’t the Right State for You to Live In

Many people are moving to Idaho these days, and the locals aren't the biggest fans of it. When moving to a new state, there are many things to take into account. Things such as cost of living, jobs, education, the local economy, and many other things. To most, Idaho is a cheaper state than where they are coming from, and that is what appeals most to them, but maybe Idaho isn't the right state for them to live in. Here are a few reasons why Idaho could be the wrong state for you to live in.
IDAHO STATE
One Of The Worlds Largest Volcanic Caves In Shoshone Is Re-Opening

One of the world's largest volcanic caves is located in Shoshone, Idaho and you can take a tour. The Mammoth Cave and more are opening for the season this weekend. The Mammoth Cave and Shoshone Bird Museum officially open this Saturday, April 2nd, Friday through Sunday until summer. Tours go from 9 am to 6 pm. You can take tours of the massive volcanic cave, learn all about the history behind it, and see some interesting fossils and more.
SHOSHONE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Glazed Over Donut Truck

The truck is now taking pre-orders for your favorite flavors. It is also a truck that I feel like you definitely can't miss, it is hot pink. Glazed Over is the best name for it too. When I think donuts I definitely think glaze. You can also stop by for some coffee. They are going to be available for events as well.
RESTAURANTS
95.7 KEZJ

2022 Twin Falls Area Easter Services

Whether you are new to the Twin Falls area or just exploring some options for Easter Sunday services around Twin Falls, we hope you find this list of Twin Falls Easter services helpful. We compiled a list of several churches hosting worship services and events on and around Easter in...
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

5 Reasons Tipping Your Server In Idaho Is So Important

The concept of tipping has been discussed so many times, both the good and the bad. Tipping is not something that happens in other countries and, honestly, I think it should be canceled. But until some of these things are no longer factors, this is why you should really tip your server in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
