ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Over 100 children have died in Texas’ child welfare system since 2020, report says

KHOU
KHOU
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 100 children have died in Texas since 2020 while in the state’s child welfare system, including two who died from COVID-19 complications, according to a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services report provided to lawmakers Friday. Forty-four children died in 2020 and 38 in 2021...

www.khou.com

Comments / 30

diane maltos
1d ago

yes agree they kept telling me I was not a good mother that case worker wanted me bad I stood my ground take my daughter into your house you will be begging me to pick her up same day some school's think it's right to teach kids of having your own opinion its good but not towards the parent's that are trying to teach them respecting each other's opinion

Reply(1)
7
Faustino Torres
1d ago

I tried to save my kids but cps here r either related or good friends with my ex wife and they won't help me.... we need new cps workers where I'm at

Reply
6
Nprez
1d ago

Restructure the system. Allocate more funds and try to hire people who actually care.

Reply(3)
19
Related
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Texas Health
City
Bastrop, TX
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: 32 adults, including 3 children have died of the flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirty-two people including three children have died in Wisconsin this flu season. Tom Haupt, Research Scientist/Epidemiologist, Division of Public Health, Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in a typical flu season the state averages three pediatric child deaths. He said in 2016, six children died. Haupt spoke with reporters Thursday morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Welfare#Child Abuse#Foster Children#Texas Attorney General#Dfps#The Texas Tribune#The Children S Hospital#House Health Services
WUSA

No, Maryland bill would not allow newborns to be killed

MARYLAND, USA — In September 2021, the state of Texas enacted a law that allows any private citizen to sue any healthcare providers they believe to be involved in an abortion performed about six weeks after conception. Despite many challenges in many courts, the law is still in place. Now, some states are taking to the legislature to make sure the same doesn’t happen at home.
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
101.5 KNUE

Henderson County, Texas Sheriff’s Needs Your Help Finding These Suspects

Being in law enforcement is no easy task, they are always busy keeping our streets and neighbors safe but occasionally law enforcement needs our help. Over the past few weeks Sheriff Botie Hillhouse of Henderson County, Texas has been releasing videos on social media and within these videos it shows photos of suspects that they need help locating. Below we have photos of each of the suspects wanted out of Henderson County, please take the time and look at each one to see if you might recognize one of the suspects, and if so contact law enforcement.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy