Virginia State

Consumer demand for a springtime favorite is eggs-cellent

By Virginia Farm Bureau Federation
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND—Spring is here, and with it come holidays perfect for a favorite protein: eggs. Besides being delicious, eggs also are important to Virginia agriculture. In 2021, Virginia farmers produced 710 million eggs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service. Ranking among the top 20 commodities produced in...

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com

