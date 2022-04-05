ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Best public high schools in Arkansas

By Stacker
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t50lB_0ezxmGK500

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Arkansas using rankings from Niche . Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Pottsville High School
– School district: Pottsville School District
– Enrollment: 365 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#24. LISA Academy North Middle-High School – High School
– School district: Lisa Academy Public Charter School District
– Enrollment: 235 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#23. Bryant High School
– School district: Bryant School District
– Enrollment: 2,028 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#22. Cabot Freshman Academy
– School district: Cabot School District
– Enrollment: 813 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#21. Fayetteville Virtual Academy
– Location: Fayetteville School District
– Enrollment: 154 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#20. Greenbrier High School
– School district: Greenbrier School District
– Enrollment: 820 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#19. Har-Ber High School
– School district: Springdale School District
– Enrollment: 2,271 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#18. Rogers High School
– School district: Rogers School District
– Enrollment: 2,089 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#17. Benton High School
– School district: Benton School District
– Enrollment: 1,229 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#16. Springdale School of Innovations
– School district: Springdale School District
– Enrollment: 1,228 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#15. Conway High School
– School district: Conway School District
– Enrollment: 2,181 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#14. Southside High School
– School district: Fort Smith School District
– Enrollment: 1,342 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#13. Lakeside High School
– School district: Lakeside School District (Hot Springs)
– Enrollment: 1,348 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#12. Greenwood High School
– School district: Greenwood School District
– Enrollment: 855 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#11. Central High School
– School district: Little Rock School District
– Enrollment: 2,430 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#10. Haas Hall Academy Jones Center
– School district: Haas Hall Academy
– Enrollment: 221 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#9. Fayetteville High School
– School district: Fayetteville School District
– Enrollment: 2,628 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#8. Arkansas Arts Academy High School
– Location: Rogers
– Enrollment: 546 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#7. Rogers New Technology High School
– School district: Rogers School District
– Enrollment: 645 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#6. Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts
– Location: Hot Springs
– Enrollment: 235 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#5. Bentonville High School
– School district: Bentonville Public Schools
– Enrollment: 3,057 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#4. Bentonville West High School
– School district: Bentonville Public Schools
– Enrollment: 2,135 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#3. Haas Hall Academy At The Lane
– School district: Haas Hall Academy
– Enrollment: 329 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#2. Haas Hall Academy Bentonville
– Location: Bentonville
– Enrollment: 356 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

#1. Haas Hall Academy
– School district: Haas Hall Academy
– Enrollment: 451 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

