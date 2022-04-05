ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla and Twitter lead the 10 most talked about stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum

By Matthew Fox
 1 day ago

Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Reddit's WallStreetBets forum entered the mainstream at the beginning of 2021 during the GameStop craze.
  • Driving stocks like GameStop and AMC, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a force in the stock market.
  • These are the 10 most popular stocks WallStreetBets is talking about right now.

Following which stocks Reddit's WallStreetBets crowd is talking about was a tactic that paid off handsomely in 2021, as several have gone through epic rallies and heightened volatility.

From GameStop to AMC Entertainment , the more than 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. The surge in stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop's short-squeeze, driven in part by the WallStreetBets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multibillion-dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollars in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

But since those short-squeezes caused destruction for some short sellers, shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment have fallen by about 60% from their record highs as investors begin to confront the fundamental backdrop behind the companies.

As traders look to replicate the success of WallStreetBets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit's forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit's WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours, and financial data is sourced from Koyfin .

10. Apple

Ticker: AAPL
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 125
Market Capitalization: $2.92 trillion
One-Week Performance: -1.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08w9F2_0ezxlbhR00
An Apple store.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

9. Amazon

Ticker: AMZN
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 133
Market Capitalization: $1.71 trillion
One-Week Performance: -2.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKrhb_0ezxlbhR00
Amazon Air is a cargo airline brand for Amazon freight delivery service based in Seattle, Washington.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

8. AMC Entertainment

Ticker: AMC
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 140
Market Capitalization: $12.7 billion
One-Week Performance: -24.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pgB1_0ezxlbhR00
ocial distancing stickers are placed by the concession stand at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 movie theater on March 05, 2021 in New York City. AMC Theatres reopened its New York area locations today, with new safety precautions in place, for the first time since closing in March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images

7. Nvidia

Ticker: NVDA
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 160
Market Capitalization: $701.5 billion
One-Week Performance: -8.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3BHd_0ezxlbhR00
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

6. Digital World Acquisition

Ticker: DWAC
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 177
Market Capitalization: $1.7 billion
One-Week Performance: -29.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzIUz_0ezxlbhR00
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Image

5. System1

Ticker: SST
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 330
Market Capitalization: $1.7 billion
One-Week Performance: 61.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouD7j_0ezxlbhR00
A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange NYSE in New York, the United States, on March 9, 2022.

Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty

4. Advanced Micro Devices

Ticker: AMD
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 371
Market Capitalization: $181.8 billion
One-Week Performance: -12.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZTzF_0ezxlbhR00
AMD CEO Lisa Su

Steve Marcus/Reuters

3. GameStop

Ticker: GME
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 579
Market Capitalization: $13.2 billion
One-Week Performance: -10.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mALGF_0ezxlbhR00

John Smith/VIEWpress/Getty Images

2. Twitter

Ticker: TWTR
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 779
Market Capitalization: $39.4 billion
One-Week Performance: 27.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QGfp_0ezxlbhR00
Twitter is hiring for thousands of new roles this year.

Kacper Pempel/Reuters

1. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 1,680
Market Capitalization: $1.15 trillion
One-Week Performance: 2.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nafSq_0ezxlbhR00

Associated Press

#Stock#Nurphoto#Getty Images Reddit#Gamestop#Amc Entertainment#Melvin Capital
