Tesla and Twitter lead the 10 most talked about stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum

Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Reddit's WallStreetBets forum entered the mainstream at the beginning of 2021 during the GameStop craze.

Driving stocks like GameStop and AMC, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a force in the stock market.

These are the 10 most popular stocks WallStreetBets is talking about right now.

Following which stocks Reddit's WallStreetBets crowd is talking about was a tactic that paid off handsomely in 2021, as several have gone through epic rallies and heightened volatility.

From GameStop to AMC Entertainment , the more than 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. The surge in stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop's short-squeeze, driven in part by the WallStreetBets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multibillion-dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollars in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

But since those short-squeezes caused destruction for some short sellers, shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment have fallen by about 60% from their record highs as investors begin to confront the fundamental backdrop behind the companies.

As traders look to replicate the success of WallStreetBets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit's forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit's WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours, and financial data is sourced from Koyfin .

10. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 125

Market Capitalization: $2.92 trillion

One-Week Performance: -1.1%

An Apple store. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

9. Amazon

Ticker: AMZN

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 133

Market Capitalization: $1.71 trillion

One-Week Performance: -2.3%

Amazon Air is a cargo airline brand for Amazon freight delivery service based in Seattle, Washington. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

8. AMC Entertainment

Ticker: AMC

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 140

Market Capitalization: $12.7 billion

One-Week Performance: -24.4%

ocial distancing stickers are placed by the concession stand at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 movie theater on March 05, 2021 in New York City. AMC Theatres reopened its New York area locations today, with new safety precautions in place, for the first time since closing in March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images

7. Nvidia

Ticker: NVDA

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 160

Market Capitalization: $701.5 billion

One-Week Performance: -8.0%

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

6. Digital World Acquisition

Ticker: DWAC

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 177

Market Capitalization: $1.7 billion

One-Week Performance: -29.5%

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Image

5. System1

Ticker: SST

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 330

Market Capitalization: $1.7 billion

One-Week Performance: 61.2%

A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange NYSE in New York, the United States, on March 9, 2022. Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty

4. Advanced Micro Devices

Ticker: AMD

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 371

Market Capitalization: $181.8 billion

One-Week Performance: -12.0%

AMD CEO Lisa Su Steve Marcus/Reuters

3. GameStop

Ticker: GME

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 579

Market Capitalization: $13.2 billion

One-Week Performance: -10.9%

John Smith/VIEWpress/Getty Images

2. Twitter

Ticker: TWTR

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 779

Market Capitalization: $39.4 billion

One-Week Performance: 27.8%

Twitter is hiring for thousands of new roles this year. Kacper Pempel/Reuters

1. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 1,680

Market Capitalization: $1.15 trillion

One-Week Performance: 2.1%

Associated Press