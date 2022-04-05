Deciem Is Closing Several Brands

Click here to read the full article.

Deciem, maker of The Ordinary, is closing several of its smaller brands.

The business will wind down HIF, Hylamide, Abnomaly and The Chemistry Brand. Products will remain for sale until they sell out, the company said in an Instagram post where it unveiled the news.

The Ordinary, Deciem’s most successful brand, will continue operating, as will Niod, the company’s high-end skin care offering.

The company said the new, more focused approach will allow it to do more of what customers love, “while allowing us the space to innovate with new brands in the future.”

“As our little company has grown, we’ve discovered that focus is absolutely necessary in order to give brands the love they deserve,” the company wrote.

Deciem is now majority owned by the Estée Lauder Cos. Lauder initially invested in 2017, and acquired a majority stake in 2021 that valued Deciem at $2.2 billion. At that point, the company was doing about $460 million in sales, primarily driven by The Ordinary.

Several other Lauder businesses, including Becca, Rodin Olio Lusso and the Aramis and Designer fragrances division, have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic as the company has looked to funnel money towards areas of growth.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

In Largest Deal Yet, Estée Lauder to Acquire Deciem at $2.2B Valuation

J Balvin, The Kid Laroi and Diplo Put a Colorful Twist on Men’s Grooming at the 2022 Grammys

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022