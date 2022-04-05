ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Deciem Is Closing Several Brands

By Allison Collins
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIEXH_0ezxlUTE00

Click here to read the full article.

Deciem, maker of The Ordinary, is closing several of its smaller brands.

The business will wind down HIF, Hylamide, Abnomaly and The Chemistry Brand. Products will remain for sale until they sell out, the company said in an Instagram post where it unveiled the news.

More from WWD

The Ordinary, Deciem’s most successful brand, will continue operating, as will Niod, the company’s high-end skin care offering.

The company said the new, more focused approach will allow it to do more of what customers love, “while allowing us the space to innovate with new brands in the future.”

“As our little company has grown, we’ve discovered that focus is absolutely necessary in order to give brands the love they deserve,” the company wrote.

Deciem is now majority owned by the Estée Lauder Cos. Lauder initially invested in 2017, and acquired a majority stake in 2021 that valued Deciem at $2.2 billion. At that point, the company was doing about $460 million in sales, primarily driven by The Ordinary.

Several other Lauder businesses, including Becca, Rodin Olio Lusso and the Aramis and Designer fragrances division, have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic as the company has looked to funnel money towards areas of growth.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

In Largest Deal Yet, Estée Lauder to Acquire Deciem at $2.2B Valuation

J Balvin, The Kid Laroi and Diplo Put a Colorful Twist on Men’s Grooming at the 2022 Grammys

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Fila Teams With Barneys for Footwear Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Fila and Barneys New York have had a long history of collaborating on apparel and footwear collections, and on Tuesday, the latest fruits of their relationship will drop. The sports brand and the retailer are partnering on a limited-edition footwear collection featuring six styles for men and women. The Barneys New York x Fila collection features classic silhouettes in muted tones as well as chunky silhouettes in bright colors.More from WWDHoliday Windows 20196 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019Saks Hosts Cocktail for Olivier Rousteing at Le Chalet “Barneys is a brand with rich...
APPAREL
WWD

Ralph Lauren Focuses on Sustainability With Polo Earth

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren Fragrance is bringing a sustainable focus to its newest launch. The brand is setting sights on sustainability with Polo Earth, a genderless product that is launching this month at select retailers. The scent ranges in price from $28 for 10 ml. to $148 for 200 ml.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 For L’Oréal, which holds the fragrance license for Ralph Lauren, the launch represents a “new way of working,” according to Alex Choueiri, global brand president of Ralph Lauren Fragrances. “It’s...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Zappos Names a CEO

Click here to read the full article. Zappos.com 14-year veteran Scott Schaefer has been elevated to chief executive officer after serving as acting CEO since December 2021, WWD has learned. Prior to serving as acting CEO, Schaefer was vice president of finance. Earlier, he held multiple positions in financial, operational and strategic areas. Before joining Zappos in 2008, Schaefer held finance roles at Davenport Wealth Management and Ernst & Young.More from WWDInside the Art Production Fund's 2022 GalaExclusive Preview: Bridal Fashion Week 2023 Luxury StylesCountry Artist MacKenzie Porter Sets Her Sights on the U.S. As CEO, he will oversee the culture-focused company...
BUSINESS
WWD

Business

Wall Street Welcomes Zegna’s First Financial Report. The fashion company said sales would continue to grow in the midteens this year. Levi Strauss Stands By Outlook After Strong Q1 Gains. CEO Chip Bergh said he's watching the headlines on inflation and war, but trusting in his brands. By. Get...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hif#Hylamide#Wwd Art#The Beauty Transformation#The Est E Lauder Cos
WWD

Ikea and Marimekko Joining Forces for Collaboration

Click here to read the full article. Two Scandinavian heavyweight brands, Ikea and Marimekko, have joined forces for a collaboration inspired by the Nordic well-being culture and sauna experience. Set to launch in March 2023, the yet-to-be revealed collection will be sold exclusively through most Ikea stores and via its e-commerce site. The alliance is significant since this is the first time that Marimekko has designed a set of prints exclusively for a collection with a partnering brand.More from WWDInside the Jacquard by Google Exhibit in ParisAlan Faena: Alchemy and Creative CollaborationInside the Museum of Arts and Design's Punk Graphics Exhibit Details...
BUSINESS
click orlando

Kohl’s says it’s no longer a department store

Kohl’s is getting a makeover. The company said it’s not going to be a department store anymore and instead add Sephora mini-shops to about 75% of its U.S. stores. It also said it will open 100 new locations that’ll be about half the size of what they are now with more of a focus on fitness, athleisure, and jeans.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Retailer

The landscape of American retail has been completely transformed in the past two decades. E-commerce giant Amazon has become the second-largest retailer, just behind Walmart, and may take first place soon based on revenue. Big-box retailers have taken center stage among brick-and-mortar chains. Target’s annual revenue just moved above $100 billion. While Walmart is the […]
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Distractify

Cashier Calls out Customer for Forcing Her to Stay After Closing in Viral TikTok

There are a lot of high-profile business execs and even hourly employees who would argue with the notion that "the customer is always right." Take Steve Jobs, for example, he was very much concerned with exacting his vision of tech products and functionality, even if there was an outcry at the beginning against them. Today, Apple is worth over $2 trillion, so yeah, maybe the customer was wrong about hardware keyboards on smartphones.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Mercedes-Maybach to Make Limited-edition Cars Designed by Virgil Abloh

Click here to read the full article. The last chapter of Project Maybach, the late Virgil Abloh’s collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Group chief design officer Gorden Wagener, has been revealed. The electric luxury show car, which was unveiled in Miami last December shortly after Abloh’s death, will be put into a limited run of production as Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680. Only 150 will be manufactured.More from WWDOff-White RTW Fall 2022Remembering the People We Lost in 2021Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022 Made by the German carmaker’s customization and craftsmanship team in Sindelfingen, the model’s exterior features the same two-tone color combination, with the upper part of...
CARS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How Kohl's became such a mess

In 2018, Kohl's was a bright spot in the beleaguered department store sector. Sales were growing, Kohl's stock price was booming and new CEO Michelle Gass was earning widespread praise for her creative approach, including partnering with Amazon to offer free Amazon returns at Kohl's stores. Out of the three...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WWD

Elite World Group CEO on Fashion Weeks, Diversity – and Julia Haart

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Elite World Group has been under the spotlight ever since the divorce between owner Silvio Scaglia and “My Unorthodox Life’s” Julia Haart became public and hit the gossip columns. But chief executive officer Paolo Barbieri wants to turn attention away from the juicy personal drama and back to the agency’s business, including its successful run throughout the fall fashion weeks. “This was a strong season and the fashion weeks went extremely well for our talents and our agencies,” Barbieri told WWD. “We had over 350 models walk the runways globally, with over...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are On The Hunt For Meli's Cookie Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. You never know what you're going to find when you step foot in your local Costco warehouse. Well, maybe you'll know about a few things, like the retailer's beloved Kirkland Signature bacon and its infamous rotisserie chicken that sells for a mere $4.99. But in addition to the various cult-favorite items that are almost always available for purchase at the chain's 575 U.S. locations, shoppers will also often find themselves staring at displays containing never-before-seen items, some of which are too exciting to keep to themselves.
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Kmart responds to rumours the store is getting rid of manned checkouts for GOOD - saying there will always be staff in stores

Kmart Australia has addressed rumours circulating among shoppers that staffed checkouts are being removed from stores. The speculation began after customers shared their concerns with thousands on Facebook, claiming the department store is 'phasing out' manned checkouts and will only offer self-serve machines. 'Shame on Kmart for switching totally over...
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Amazon Opens Second Whole Foods Store With Just Walk Out

Amazon has added Just Walk Out autonomous checkout technology to a second Whole Foods store in Sherman Oaks, California, about a month after debuting the platform at a new store in Washington, D.C., according to a Chain Store Age report Wednesday (March 16). Just Walk Out uses a combination of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Marc Jacobs Taps Aralda Vintage for Curated Fashion Collection

Click here to read the full article. Marc Jacobs is going into vintage with the help of one of Los Angeles’ favorite vintage retailers. The fashion brand has tapped Los Angeles-based vintage retailer Aralada Vintage and its founder Brynn Jones to curate a collection of vintage pieces to be sold at the brand’s new Heaven store located on Fairfax Avenue.More from WWDPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayPhotos of 'Bridgerton' Inspired Spring 2022 FashionStandout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party “After the Marc Jacobs/Heaven team approached me, we spoke about their demographic and what they generally...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Selfridges Opens Supermarket of Tomorrow With an Eco Bent

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — On Wednesday, Selfridges is giving its now-iconic The Corner Shop space a spring update with the opening of Supermarket, a four-week pop-up that imagines the earth-conscious shop of the future. The space allows customers to watch products of tomorrow being made up close, as the 2.3 meters tall 3D printing machine ABB IRB 5700, first showcased on the world stage at COP26 last year, is put right at the center, and to discover how innovative products made from atmospheric carbon, mushroom and pineapple leathers are created.More from WWDSelfridges unveils Europe's FAO Schwarz...
RETAIL
WWD

WWD

22K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy