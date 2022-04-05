ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Couple honored for decades of service at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany

By Colleen Guerry
 1 day ago

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After almost 50 years of combined service at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany , a husband and wife are receiving a fond farewell as they leave the facility for job promotions within the HCA Virginia Health System.

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany announced on Monday, April 4 that Troy and Lori Barbour’s colleagues threw a reception to recognize the couple for their many contributions to the hospital, as well as the larger Alleghany County community.

According to health officials, Troy served as director of plant operations for LewisGale Hospital Alleghany for nearly 20 years, but now he has accepted a role as director of facilities at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital’s Forest, a 340-bed community hospital campus in Richmond.

“Leaving is bittersweet, but I know I’ve positively impacted the infrastructure and aesthetics of LewisGale Hospital Alleghany,” said Troy. “During my time, the projects I’m most proud of include the remodeled hospital lobby, radiology department, new generators, and the behavioral health and MRI suites.”

As for Lori, the hospital system says she has worked at the Low Moor facility close to 30 years, currently serving as assistant administrator. She has accepted a human resources leadership position at Retreat Doctors’ Hospital, a 226-bed acute care hospital owned by HCA Virginia Health System in Richmond’s Historic Fan District.

Combined, the Barbours’ respective careers at LewisGale Hospital Alleghany span nearly half a century, during which time they witnessed a numerous changes both at the facility and in the healthcare industry as a whole.

“The main change I’ve witnessed is a shift to keeping patients out of the inpatient setting,” said Lori. “When I first began my career, everything required an inpatient stay of multiple days. Now, most everything is an outpatient or observation visit.”

In addition, officials say both Barbours have been active in the Alleghany Highlands community.

For example, Lori reportedly served as president on the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Board, chief volunteer officer on the Alleghany Highlands YMCA Board, and a member of Dabney S. Lancaster Community College Advisory’s Board. Meanwhile, Troy served on the Alleghany County Public Schools Board, as well as the Jackson River Technical Center Board.

“My proudest accomplishment is the relationships I’ve been able to build with our medical staff, colleagues, community members, and patients. I’m going to miss them all,” said Lori.

“The Barbours’ impact on our facility and community is second to none,” said Lee Higginbotham, LewisGale Hospital Alleghany’s CEO. “On behalf of the hospital’s entire staff and Board of Trustees, we wish Troy and Lori the very best for continued success and know that they will use the experiences gained here and apply at their new facilities. We will miss them greatly.”

