No parent wants to turn the dinner table into an ultimate food battle where the undeterred stubborn child stares at a plate of vegetables as if it was the ultimate food punishment. Over the years, parents tried the best recipes to trick kids into eating veggies or maybe even bribed the young diners to eat just one more bite. Eat This Not That compiled 15 ways to get kids to eat those nutrient-packed dishes, but the struggle is real and parents are not alone. Sometimes listening to what worked for mom and dad might be the olive branch in the food war.

