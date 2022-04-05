ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

1 injured in Florence County shooting

By Braley Dodson
 1 day ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is expected to survive after being shot in Florence County early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to an area hospital after being shot on Herring Place, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information, including when the shooting happened or any information on suspects, was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

WBTW News13

Man sentenced to 11 years for shooting death of Hartsville man

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who authorities said was involved in the shooting death of a Hartsville man has been sentenced to 11 years after pleading to a lesser charge, according to authorities. Zieyre Carroway pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter after the jury indicated that it could not reach an unanimous verdict for a […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

