1 injured in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is expected to survive after being shot in Florence County early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to an area hospital after being shot on Herring Place, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information, including when the shooting happened or any information on suspects, was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

