Special election day in the 116th legislative district seat

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a special election in Luzerne County Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Pennsylvania statehouse.

We’re talking about the 116th legislative district seat. This seat was vacated when representative Tarah Toohil was sworn in to serve on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas in January.





It was a slow start to the day at the polls across the 116 th Legislative District. By Tuesday afternoon each precinct Eyewitness News stopped by had about 50 voters come in.

There are three candidates running for the empty seat in the State House:

Democrat Amilcar Arroyo

Republican Robert Schnee

Paul Cwalina running as a libertarian

The 116th district is currently made up of parts of southern Luzerne County and the city of Hazleton. There’s been a lot of talks about redistricting.

“It’s been empty for a couple of months but we need that representation down in Harrisburg,” said Joe Scarcella.

Eyewitness News talked to each candidate Tuesday. All are hopeful to take the empty seat left by representative Tarah Toohil.

“I’m concentrating on representing the hardworking people and the seniors of the 116th district. I want to eliminate school property tax for senior citizens,” stated Schnee.

“I’m running to give back to the community what I learn and what I have to give the elderly people the veterans the young population and the newcomers,” explained Arroyo.

“The best way for anyone who is looking to send a message to Harrisburg and the rest of Pennsylvania is to elect the very first libertarian into the statehouse that will shake things up, they’ll be talking about that from Erie to Philadelphia from Scranton to Pittsburgh,” stated Cwalina .

The winner will take office after the results are confirmed and serve the rest of Toohil’s term through November.

Eyewitness News caught dozens of voters out at the polls including this couple from Sugarloaf Township.

Cindy and Pat Derr stopped to tell us about what kind of candidate sticks out to them.

“A candidate of course that’s interested in the local events the local people what that person needs to represent for us,” said Derr.

No problems were reported at the polls as of late Tuesday afternoon. However, voters commented on the mail-in/absentee ballot issue discovered last week.

To clarify Tuesday’s special election is to complete the term under the current or old map. That’s why the election is being held ahead of the may primary to eliminate confusion among the voters.

However, that will not be Tuesday evening. Eyewitness News first told you Friday night about a mail-in/absentee ballot problem discovered in the special election.

305 voters in the district received their mail ballots requested just over the weekend.

“I feel it’s not the voter’s fault or problem they did it in good faith and hopefully their votes can be counted,” stated Derr.

Monday a Luzerne County judge ruled those late ballots must be counted if they are received by next Monday at 4 pm as long as they were postmarked by this past Monday at 4 pm.

If those voters failed to mail them or still never received them they can vote in person today. All other mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by the bureau of elections by 8 pm Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.