ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Special election day in the 116th legislative district seat

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNIf8_0ezxkeWf00

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a special election in Luzerne County Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Pennsylvania statehouse.

We’re talking about the 116th legislative district seat. This seat was vacated when representative Tarah Toohil was sworn in to serve on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas in January.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYt72_0ezxkeWf00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OV6n_0ezxkeWf00

It was a slow start to the day at the polls across the 116 th Legislative District. By Tuesday afternoon each precinct Eyewitness News stopped by had about 50 voters come in.

There are three candidates running for the empty seat in the State House:

  • Democrat Amilcar Arroyo
  • Republican Robert Schnee
  • Paul Cwalina running as a libertarian

The 116th district is currently made up of parts of southern Luzerne County and the city of Hazleton. There’s been a lot of talks about redistricting.

“It’s been empty for a couple of months but we need that representation down in Harrisburg,” said Joe Scarcella.

Eyewitness News talked to each candidate Tuesday. All are hopeful to take the empty seat left by representative Tarah Toohil.

“I’m concentrating on representing the hardworking people and the seniors of the 116th district. I want to eliminate school property tax for senior citizens,” stated Schnee.

“I’m running to give back to the community what I learn and what I have to give the elderly people the veterans the young population and the newcomers,” explained Arroyo.

“The best way for anyone who is looking to send a message to Harrisburg and the rest of Pennsylvania is to elect the very first libertarian into the statehouse that will shake things up, they’ll be talking about that from Erie to Philadelphia from Scranton to Pittsburgh,” stated Cwalina .

The winner will take office after the results are confirmed and serve the rest of Toohil’s term through November.

Eyewitness News caught dozens of voters out at the polls including this couple from Sugarloaf Township.

Cindy and Pat Derr stopped to tell us about what kind of candidate sticks out to them.

“A candidate of course that’s interested in the local events the local people what that person needs to represent for us,” said Derr.

No problems were reported at the polls as of late Tuesday afternoon. However, voters commented on the mail-in/absentee ballot issue discovered last week.

To clarify Tuesday’s special election is to complete the term under the current or old map. That’s why the election is being held ahead of the may primary to eliminate confusion among the voters.

However, that will not be Tuesday evening. Eyewitness News first told you Friday night about a mail-in/absentee ballot problem discovered in the special election.

305 voters in the district received their mail ballots requested just over the weekend.

“I feel it’s not the voter’s fault or problem they did it in good faith and hopefully their votes can be counted,” stated Derr.

Monday a Luzerne County judge ruled those late ballots must be counted if they are received by next Monday at 4 pm as long as they were postmarked by this past Monday at 4 pm.

Judge rules late mail-in ballots must be counted

If those voters failed to mail them or still never received them they can vote in person today. All other mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by the bureau of elections by 8 pm Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Man charged after holding woman captive for two days, police

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Schuylkill County is facing charges of unlawful restraint after police say he held a woman captive for two days. 27-year-old Joshua Manuel Marsh is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, simple assault and drug possession charges. According to court paperwork, Marsh had reached out […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton school burglarized, police look to identify

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Police Department says they are looking for information to identify an individual in relation to a burglary. Police say on Monday around 2:20 a.m., the South Scranton Intermediate School was burglarized, which is also trespassing as well as criminal mischief. According to law enforcement, they are asking for […]
SCRANTON, PA
WITF

4 Republican candidates for Pennsylvania governor set rules to join a debate

They will not join a debate before the primary election unless it is moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania and has not criticized them. (Harrisburg) — Four Republican candidates for governor in the party’s crowded primary race say they will not join a debate before the primary election unless it is moderated by a Republican who lives in Pennsylvania, eliciting criticism that they are afraid of hard questions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate Candidate John Fetterman To Miss Primary Election Debate This Weekend

(AP/KDKA) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will reportedly not be attending a primary election debate at Muhlenberg College on Sunday. Fetterman is running for retiring Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey’s seat — a seat Democrats hope to flip in this congressional race. Conor Lamb is accusing rival John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary of skipping candidate forums to avoid talking about a 2013 incident when, shotgun in hand, he confronted a Black man because he suspected the man was involved in gunfire nearby. We all know why John Fetterman isn't coming to the debate on Sunday. He doesn't want to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Elections
City
Sugarloaf Township, PA
Hazleton, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Hazleton, PA
Elections
City
Scranton, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
City
Hazleton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Erie, PA
NBC Miami

Plan Your Vote for the 2022 Midterm Elections

With primaries approaching in the coming months across the U.S. for the 2022 midterms leading to Election Day, planning how you will vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts. In Florida, the primary will be held on Aug. 23, with Election Day on Nov. 8. Incumbent...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarah Toohil
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Elderly People#Eyewitness News#Democrat#Republican
MSNBC

Republicans' new voter fraud scare tactic: Election police

Republicans in multiple states are pushing a new tactics and programs to tackle the mythical problem of voter fraud: election police. In Florida, Georgia and Texas, Republicans have passed new policies and laws that have created costly new infrastructure and enforcement mechanisms to crack down on what they claim is voter fraud, despite the fact that there is no evidence that voter fraud is remotely serious problem in our democracy or in need of additional surveillance.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
KATC News

March 26 Election Day Results

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. and closed at 8:00 p.m. on Election Day March 26, 2022. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Six parishes in the area (Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion) cast their votes today on a number of races and propositions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wisconsin Examiner

Conservatives’ school board push yields mixed results in Tuesday elections

Republicans and conservative activists put on a major push to take over school boards in Wisconsin this year, culminating in Tuesday’s nominally nonpartisan elections throughout the state. In 53 school board races in Wisconsin, candidates took a stance on conservative hot-button issues including  race in education, coronavirus responses, or sex and gender in schools, according […] The post Conservatives’ school board push yields mixed results in Tuesday elections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy