TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on view of Fed's rapid balance sheet reduction

By Rodrigo Campos
Reuters
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to multi-year highs on Tuesday as traders focused on the Federal Reserve’s unwinding of its balance sheet, with longer-term yields moving faster and partly reversing some of the recent inversion moves in the U.S. curve.

Yields took off after Fed Governor Lael Brainard said she expects rapid reductions to the Fed’s balance sheet alongside methodical increases to the benchmark rate.

The Fed’s recent move to raise rates typically affects the short end of the curve the most, while selling duration held in the U.S. central bank’s balance sheet pressures yields on the long-end.

“The market right now is focused on the Fed’s intentions for its balance sheet, which has led to the yield curve reversing some of the inversions that we saw last week,” said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income at Bryn Mawr Trust.

The Fed is due to release on Wednesday minutes of its March meeting that are expected to provide fresh details on the pace and scope of the Fed’s plans to reduce its bond holdings.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 12.9 basis points to 2.541% while the 2-year note yield was up 9.2 basis points at 2.520%, leaving the 2-10 curve at 2 basis points after having been inverted for the most part since last week.

The 2-year and 5-year yields hit multi-year highs and the 10-year was 1 basis point shy of its highest since May 2019.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 9.5 basis points to 2.569%.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 3.297%, after closing at 3.228% on Monday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.865% and the U.S. dollar 5-years forward inflation-linked swap, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed’s quantitative easing, was last at 2.633%. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

