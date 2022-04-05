ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Who Should Replace Kanye West at Coachella? Vote!

By Starr Bowenbank
 1 day ago

Coachella 2022 is just around the corner, but headliner Kanye West is no longer performing , sources confirmed to Billboard Monday (April 4). Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are still set for the event — which is set for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 — but who do you think should fill in for the rapper, who was set to headline April 17 and 24?

Names are starting to float around, sources have told Billboard , and multiple high-profile musicians are on the list.

The Weeknd is in talks to take the Yeezy’s spot, and with good reason. He is more than capable of commanding a stage that large, as evidenced by his 2021 performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Weeknd has also expanded his catalogue considerably since his 2018 Coachella appearance with the release of After Hours and Dawn FM , which could serve as an unforgettable festival closer.

Silk Sonic may be a possibility for the headlining set as well. The duo, consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, is fresh off a clean sweep at the 2022 Grammys. The duo is proving their star power with residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live in Las Vegas with 12 more dates continuing through late May. An appearance at Coachella would only add to an already lucrative and successful year for the group.

Doja Cat is already on the bill for the festival and received the top line treatment for both Sundays. With two recent show-stopping performances at Lollapalooza in South America, Doja could be a fun addition to round out already pop-centric pair of headliners. Styles, meanwhile, is headlining both Fridays, but fans of the former One Direction member likely would not mind two performances for the price of one.

The only thing that is certain is that the competition is stiff. “You don’t book a spot and keep it,” one source tells Billboard . “[Goldenvoice President Paul Tollett ] will book whoever he wants.”

So who do you think should replace Kanye West at Coachella ? Vote below or enter in your own pick below.

