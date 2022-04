Remember the craze of Geocaching? It was a real-life treasure hunt of sorts that reached popularity throughout the world in 2000. People would hunt down the cache using online clues, GPS to track down the exact latitude and longitude (remember, this was before everyone had a super fancy smartphone), and eventually would find the hidden treasure. That "treasure" mostly consisted of low-cost items like keychains, maybe a postcard...it really could be anything.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 21 DAYS AGO