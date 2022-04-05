New Bedford suspends park-to-pay program at Pope’s Island
By Cori Dubois
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said Tuesday that the city will suspend implementing paid parking at Marine Park on Pope’s Island. The city unanimously voted to adopt the pay-to-park program earlier...
The SouthCoast has a good number of historic buildings, but in New Bedford, the Cape Verdean Band Club is almost holy for what it has represented since 1917, when the first Cape Verdean and Portuguese immigrants stepped afoot here. "Originally, they called it the Cape Verdean Ultramarine Band & Club,...
Whoever designed the pavement markings at the junction of New Bedford's Ashley Boulevard and Acushnet Avenue made a hot mess out of the intersection. I don't drive in that area often since selling my house two years ago, and when I do, I wish I'd taken another route. Holy cow!...
NEW BEDFORD — Just eight months after taking on the role, New Bedford Port Authority Executive Director Justin Poulsen has announced he will be stepping down in April. The New Bedford Port Authority noted in a statement on Monday that Poulsen is making the move "in order to attend to pressing family matters that require him to relocate from New Bedford."
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Scott Carola, around 1 a.m., patrol units were called to a disturbance at Morna Lounge on Acushnet Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim, who is […]
NEW BEDFORD — The victim of a homicide in New Bedford last night has been identified as 35-year-old city resident Eric Jose Carlos, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office noted that New Bedford and state police detectives continue to investigate the murder, which took...
New Bedford Police have announced that there is an active homicide investigation ongoing in the city's West End. According to a Facebook post by police, patrol and detective units are actively investigating a homicide in the area of Hillman Street and Summer Street. No further details were provided. Police say...
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell has announced this weekend that he has come down with COVID-19 for a second time. Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday morning that his symptoms are mild and he is receiving an anti-viral treatment after testing positive for coronavirus this weekend.
NEW BEDFORD — Fired Deputy Fire Chief Paul Coderre Jr shook his head as he sat in the online audience watching the New Bedford Retirement Board vote 3-2 to hold a hearing relative to the board’s initial granting of his pension back in January. Coderre was terminated from...
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE)- The City of New Bedford has been awarded nearly $2.1 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding is specifically to address homeless problems throughout the city. The eight local programs will receive the following funding,. Family Preservation Program (SEMCOA),...
NEW BEDFORD — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the New Bedford Half Marathon is finally back.
Since 1978, the race has become an annual rite of passage for the city, attracting over 2,000 racers, 1,000 volunteers and thousands of spectators. However, from 11 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, the city traffic will face major delays from parking bans, and street closures.
Instead of playing Wordle, I thought it might be interesting to compare the prices of homes found in other towns named New Bedford. I started in New Bedford, Pennsylvania, a quiet little spot, where the median age is about 45, the average income is about $50,000 and the median home costs about $167,900.
The illegal dumping of trash and bulky items on Shawmut Avenue behind the New Bedford Regional Airport is not a new problem, but it's an ongoing problem for sure. The woods off Shawmut Avenue behind the New Bedford Regional Airport are a filthy mess because of illegal trash dumping. Barry...
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Regional Airport is set to receive nearly $5.8 million in funding for runway upgrades and other improvements after the Baker administration agreed to fund the project, according to an announcement from State Rep. Bill Straus. Straus announced Thursday that after weeks of discussions with...
