New Bedford, MA

New Bedford suspends park-to-pay program at Pope’s Island

By Cori Dubois
 1 day ago

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said Tuesday that the city will suspend implementing paid parking at Marine Park on Pope’s Island. The city unanimously voted to adopt the pay-to-park program earlier...

FUN 107

New Bedford’s Hot Mess of an Intersection

Whoever designed the pavement markings at the junction of New Bedford's Ashley Boulevard and Acushnet Avenue made a hot mess out of the intersection. I don't drive in that area often since selling my house two years ago, and when I do, I wish I'd taken another route. Holy cow!...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Port Authority Director Steps Down

NEW BEDFORD — Just eight months after taking on the role, New Bedford Port Authority Executive Director Justin Poulsen has announced he will be stepping down in April. The New Bedford Port Authority noted in a statement on Monday that Poulsen is making the move "in order to attend to pressing family matters that require him to relocate from New Bedford."
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Stabbing under investigation in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Scott Carola, around 1 a.m., patrol units were called to a disturbance at Morna Lounge on Acushnet Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim, who is […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Homicide Victim Identified

NEW BEDFORD — The victim of a homicide in New Bedford last night has been identified as 35-year-old city resident Eric Jose Carlos, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. The D.A.'s office noted that New Bedford and state police detectives continue to investigate the murder, which took...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Police Investigating West End Homicide

New Bedford Police have announced that there is an active homicide investigation ongoing in the city's West End. According to a Facebook post by police, patrol and detective units are actively investigating a homicide in the area of Hillman Street and Summer Street. No further details were provided. Police say...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Mayor Tests Positive for COVID

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell has announced this weekend that he has come down with COVID-19 for a second time. Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday morning that his symptoms are mild and he is receiving an anti-viral treatment after testing positive for coronavirus this weekend.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford to receive federal funding for programs tackling homelessness

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE)- The City of New Bedford has been awarded nearly $2.1 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding is specifically to address homeless problems throughout the city. The eight local programs will receive the following funding,. Family Preservation Program (SEMCOA),...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Standard-Times

Street closures, parking, viewing: What to know about the New Bedford Half Marathon

NEW BEDFORD — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the New Bedford Half Marathon is finally back. Since 1978, the race has become an annual rite of passage for the city, attracting over 2,000 racers, 1,000 volunteers and thousands of spectators. However, from 11 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, the city traffic will face major delays from parking bans, and street closures. ...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Homes for $167,900 – Just Not This New Bedford

Instead of playing Wordle, I thought it might be interesting to compare the prices of homes found in other towns named New Bedford. I started in New Bedford, Pennsylvania, a quiet little spot, where the median age is about 45, the average income is about $50,000 and the median home costs about $167,900.
NEW BEDFORD, OH
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s Other Shawmut Avenue Dump

The illegal dumping of trash and bulky items on Shawmut Avenue behind the New Bedford Regional Airport is not a new problem, but it's an ongoing problem for sure. The woods off Shawmut Avenue behind the New Bedford Regional Airport are a filthy mess because of illegal trash dumping. Barry...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WTAJ

Johnstown to introduce new way to pay for parking

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The days of searching for coins to put in parking meters are numbered in Johnstown. Starting this April, the City of Johnstown is modernizing the machinery, by upgrading it to an app on your phone. “We’ve contracted with Passport Parking,” said Bob Ritter, the Finance Director for the City of Johnstown, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
FUN 107

New Bedford Airport to Get $5.8 Million for Improvements

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford Regional Airport is set to receive nearly $5.8 million in funding for runway upgrades and other improvements after the Baker administration agreed to fund the project, according to an announcement from State Rep. Bill Straus. Straus announced Thursday that after weeks of discussions with...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Cigarette causes destructive car fire in Seekonk

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — A cigarette caused a destructive car fire in Seekonk Thursday night. The fire happened at about 9 p.m. on Fall River Avenue. Police said the fire started inside the car because of a lit cigarette. The flames were quickly extinguished but left only a scorched frame of the car behind.
SEEKONK, MA

