ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

WATCH: National champion Jayhawks come home to rally at Memorial Stadium

By Shain Bergan
KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team, fresh off a national championship-winning performance Monday night in New Orleans, arrived at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence in time for a rally Tuesday afternoon....

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Topeka, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Topeka, KS
Basketball
Topeka, KS
College Sports
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
KWCH.com

Kansans show off support for Jayhawks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s already been a wildly successful season for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. Being one of the final two teams left standing in a season that begins each year with more than 350 years is an accomplishment worth celebrating. But no matter how much you try to look at the big picture and take pride in just getting to a title game, somebody is going to be disappointed Monday night. On the other side, a large fanbase is going to celebrate, likely through Monday night into Tuesday morning. But after streets clear, the good times will continue. Will the party be centered or Kansas, or several hundred miles to the east? We’ll likely have that answer by about 11 p.m. Monday night.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Self
KCTV 5

WATCH: 2022 NCAA Tournament’s ‘One Shining Moment’

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- For Kansas Jayhawks fans, this year’s ‘One Shining Moment’ is even sweeter. As they do after every tournament, the CBS Sports puts out the montage of the best moments of this year’s tournament. Included are the St. Peter’s Cinderella run during the...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Parade for national champion Jayhawks to be held Sunday afternoon

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) – A time and location for the parade celebrating the Jayhawks big win has been confirmed. According to a reliable source, it will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Lawrence. The parade will go along Mass(achusetts) Street, going from 6th Street to 19th Street. Update.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Fan goes above and beyond to show love for Jayhawks player

The National Champions, the Kansas Jayhawks, are back in Lawrence and gearing up for a parade. Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe officially announces run for governor in 2024. Ochai Agbaji was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after last night's amazing victory. Today, KCTV5 went to Oak Park High School for a look at how proud they are of him.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jayhawks#Memorial Stadium#New Orleans#Parade#Kctv#The University Of Kansas#Ncaa Tournament#Emilyrittman
Leavenworth Times

Thousands celebrate Jayhawk win over NC

Thousands of people poured into the streets of Lawrence, home of the University of Kansas, to celebrate the Jayhawks’ come-frombehind win over North Carolina to take the men’s NCAA basketball championship. Lawrence’s main downtown strip, Massachusetts Street, was crammed sidewalk to sidewalk Monday night as fans watched the...
LAWRENCE, KS
KAKE TV

Fans welcome Jayhawks back to Lawrence following championship win

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) – Thousands of fans filled the stands at Memorial Stadium to welcome home their Jayhawks as this years’ national champions. Despite the cold and the wind, KU fans showed up to welcome the team home. “Just to celebrate the victory, the biggest comeback in history...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

VIDEO: Shopping-cart crowd surfing, courtesy of a KU fan on Mass Street

RAW VIDEO: Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks to media following second national title. The Kansas Jayhawks won their fourth NCAA championship on Monday night. Bill Self joined a rare group of head coaches who have won multiple titles. Fans in Lawrence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Fans in Lawrence...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
KCTV 5

Downtown Lawrence, Mass Street still buzzing over Kansas’ basketball championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Massachusetts Street in Lawrence was bustling with families and students looking for new championship merchandise and enjoying a celebratory atmosphere. Some admitted to staying out too late on Monday. Kevin Phenix was back at work after running through downtown with 70,000 other fans. “I’m feeling...
NBA
KCTV 5

Allen Fieldhouse fans react to KU win

RAW VIDEO: Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks to media following second national title. The Kansas Jayhawks won their fourth NCAA championship on Monday night. Bill Self joined a rare group of head coaches who have won multiple titles. Fans in Lawrence. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Fans in Lawrence...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy