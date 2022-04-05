Kansas City police say someone shot at officers during stop
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Someone fired a gun at Kansas City officers who were conducting a traffic stop, but no one was injured in the shooting, police said.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday along Denver Avenue as officers were checking a car, television station WDAF reported. Police spokesman, Sgt. Jake Becchina, said a gray car pulled up at an intersection near the traffic stop, and someone in the car fired a shot toward officers. The car then fled.
Police said the officers did not return fire. Police have not reported an arrest in the shooting, and officers were searching for suspects.
