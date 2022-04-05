ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police say someone shot at officers during stop

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Someone fired a gun at Kansas City officers who were conducting a traffic stop, but no one was injured in the shooting, police said.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. Monday along Denver Avenue as officers were checking a car, television station WDAF reported. Police spokesman, Sgt. Jake Becchina, said a gray car pulled up at an intersection near the traffic stop, and someone in the car fired a shot toward officers. The car then fled.

Police said the officers did not return fire. Police have not reported an arrest in the shooting, and officers were searching for suspects.

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, MO
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Shooting#Ap#Wdaf#Sgt
Complex

Four Teens Arrested After Dragging and Killing 73-Year-Old Woman Who Was Tangled in Seat Belt During Carjacking

Four teens were arrested after they carjacked an elderly woman and dragged her for over a block down the road, ultimately killing her, People reports. 73-year-old Linda Frickey was leaving her job at Security Plan Insurance in New Orleans. when the teens allegedly stole her car and dragged her down the block as she remained tangled in her seatbelt. Frickey lost her arm while being pulled, and was found dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

12-year-old died after uncle made him clean fentanyl stash, prosecutors say

CAMDEN, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man was charged with manslaughter this week after prosecutors alleged he forced his 12-year-old nephew to clean fentanyl paraphernalia, which caused the boy to fatally overdose. Troy Nokes, 35, was also charged with Strict Liability Drug-Induced Death and Employing a Juvenile in a Drug Distribution Scheme, along with […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WKRC

Police say 9-year-old shot one, killed another

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS Newspath/KYW/WKRC) - A 17-year-old boy that was shot Saturday evening died at a hospital in Philadelphia. Police say they responded to a report of a “person with a gun” at 4:43 p.m. for a teenage boy that shot himself and a baby. Once they arrived, they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the back of his head and a 7-year-old girl. The teenage boy was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

839K+
Followers
413K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy