ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb Scores Three Back To Back European Approvals For Opdivo In Esophageal, Urothelial Cancer

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The European Commission (EC) has approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) combo for esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC). The approval covers the combo therapy as first-line...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy

(Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Friday that U.S. regulators approved the first drug in a new class of cancer immunotherapies as an initial treatment for advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. The company said it expects the treatment to eventually garner annual sales of more...
CANCER
biospace.com

AstraZeneca's Imfinzi Fails to Boost Survival in Cervical Cancer

AstraZeneca's cancer drug imfinzi failed to achieve the primary endpoint in the Phase III CALLA trial for patients with locally advanced cervical cancer. In a statement issued Thursday, the company shared that using imfinzi (durvalumab) alongside chemoradiotherapy did not meet statistical significance in improving progression-free survival versus using CRT alone in the 770 patients who participated in the study.
CANCER
Reuters

Bristol Myers sues AstraZeneca over cancer-treatment patents

(Reuters) -Bristol Myers Squibb Co, in a lawsuit made public on Friday, said AstraZeneca’s cancer treatment Imfinzi violates patents related to its blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo. The lawsuit tmsnrt.rs/3ieYLvz in Delaware federal court said that the use of Imfinzi to treat lung and bladder cancer infringes several patents on...
DELAWARE STATE
MedicalXpress

New screening tool IDs 95% of stage 1 pancreatic cancer

A novel screening platform has flagged more than 95% of stage 1 cancers, according to a pilot study published in Nature Communications Medicine. If validated by future studies, the approach offers a new way to detect the third-leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths in 2020. The study of 139 stage...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Esophageal Cancer#Urothelial Cancer#The European Commission#Ec#Bristol Myers Squibb Co#Escc#Pd L1#The European Union#Eu#Bmy
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease subtypes exhibit distinctive cardiovascular risk profiles

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a disease affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's adult population, reflects dysfunctional hepatic lipid metabolism. A better understanding of NAFLD heterogeneity and its biology will facilitate the development of personalized treatments. An international team of researchers, led by José M Mato at CIC bioGUNE-BRTA, has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
biospace.com

Four Cancer Clinical Trials Advance with Blessing of FDA

Several biopharma companies celebrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for clinical trials involving therapeutics for cancer treatment, including Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Adagene Read on for more. Sonnet Receives IND Clearance for Advanced Solid Tumor Treatment. Sonnet BioTherapeutics evolves into a clinical biopharmaceutical company after the FDA approved...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel marker may help diagnose aggressive cancers with poor prognosis

A study published in The Journal of Pathology reveals that many cancers that carry a poor prognosis express an altered form of human telomerase reverse transcriptase (hTERT), an enzyme that regulates the expression of multiple genes. Scientists previously linked a modification called phosphorylation at a particular location on the hTERT...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Outcomes better with open hysterectomy for early cervical cancer

Open surgery for radical hysterectomy offers early-stage cervical cancer patients a lower recurrence rate and a higher disease-free survival rate at 4.5 years than a minimally invasive surgical approach, according to the final results of the Laparoscopic Approach to Cervical Cancer (LACC) study presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology's Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer, held from March 18 to 21 in Phoenix.
HOUSTON, TX
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metformin is associated with favorable outcomes in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a new pandemic the entire world is facing since December of 2019. Several risk factors are identified in developing severe disease and one of which is preexisting type 2 diabetes mellitus. Metformin is known to have host-directed anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties. However, whether these effects offer lower mortality remains unclear. In this retrospective study, we aim to address whether metformin use prior to admission decreases mortality in patients with COVID-19 and pre-existing type 2 diabetes mellitus. A total of 1356 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and pre-existing type 2 diabetes mellitus was analyzed by multivariable regression. Covariates that potentially confound the association were further adjusted using propensity score matching or inverse probability of treatment weighting. We found that metformin therapy prior to admission in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus was significantly associated with less primary outcome events including in-hospital mortality and hospice care enrollment with an odds ratio (OR) of 0.25 (95% CI 0.06"“0.74) and less in-hospital length of stay, compared to theÂ non-metformin group. Our results provide supporting evidence that metformin may confer increased survival in patients with COVID-19 and type 2 diabetes mellitus treated with metformin prior to hospitalization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Bristol Myers Squibb Embarks Oncology Pact With Volastra Therapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY is pairing with New York-based biotech Volastra Therapeutics. The companies announced a multi-year R&D collaboration, with Bristol Myers paying $30 million upfront to Volastra and throwing in a potential $1.1 billion in milestones, plus an additional opportunity for royalties. Volastra, founded by Lewis Cantley, Olivier...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

The different overall survival between single-agent EGFR-TKI treatment and with bevacizumab in non-small cell lung cancer patients with brain metastasis

Comparison of epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) monotherapy or with bevacizumab in real-world non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients was lacking. 310 patients of advanced NSCLC with common EGFR mutation receiving first-generation EGFR-TKI monotherapy or with bevacizumab were included and propensity-score matched. Progression-free survival (PFS), overall survival (OS) and secondary T790M mutation were analysed. Patients receiving EGFR-TKI and bevacizumab were significantly younger, had better performance status and with high incidence of brain metastasis (55.8%). In the propensity-score matched cohort, PFS (13.5 vs. 13.7Â months; log-rank p"‰="‰0.700) was similar between the two groups. The OS (61.3 vs. 34.2Â months; log-rank p"‰="‰0.010) and risk reduction of death (HR 0.42 [95% CI 0.20"“0.85]; p"‰="‰0.017) were significantly improved in EGFR-TKI plus bevacizumab group. Analysis of treatment by brain metastasis status demonstrated EGFR-TKI plus bevacizumab in patients with brain metastasis was associated with significant OS benefit compared to other groups (log-rank p"‰="‰0.030) and these patients had lower early-CNS and early-systemic progressions. The secondary T790M did not significantly differ between EGFR-TKI plus bevacizumab and EGFR-TKI monotherapy groups (66.7% vs. 75.0%, p"‰="‰0.460). Forty-one (31.1%) and 31 (23.5%) patients received subsequent osimertinib and chemotherapy, respectively. The post-progression OS of osimertinib and chemotherapy were 22.1 and 44.9Â months in EGFR-TKI plus bevacizumab group and were 10.0 and 14.1Â months in EGFR-TKI monotherpay group, respectively. First-generation EGFR-TKI with bevacizumab improved treatment efficacy in real-world patients of NSCLC with EGFR mutation. Patients with brain metastasis received additional OS benefit from this treatment.
CANCER
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy