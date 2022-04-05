ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama tees up flavors from the Land of the Rising Sun for Champions Dinner

By Steve DiMeglio
 4 days ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. – The first Masters champion from Japan will serve up flavors of his home country tonight at the Champions Dinner.

Hideki Matsuyama, who won the 2021 Masters by one stroke over Will Zalatoris, labored over his menu before recently finalizing the servings.

His distinguished guests will start out with assorted appetizers – various sushi, Sashimi and Nigiri, as well as Yakitori Chicken Skewers.

The first course is Miso glazed black cod.

The main course is Miyazaki Wagyu – A5 Wagyu Beef Ribeye with mixed mushrooms and vegetables, and Sansho Daikon Ponzu.

Dessert is fluffy sponge cake with whipped cream and Amaou strawberries.

Matsuyama has worked diligently on his speech he’ll delver before his fellow Masters champion.

“The language barrier is still a struggle,” he said, “but I’m going to do my best.”

He’s already gotten off to a great start with the menu.

