Harris County, GA

Harris County School District weekly COVID-19 report for March 28-April 4

By Simone Gibson
 1 day ago

HAMILTON, Ga. ( WRBL ) – On Tuesday, the Harris County School District released its weekly COVID-19 report for the end of March and the beginning of April.

The data shared by the school district is a seven-day measurement of the total number of active and close contact COVID-19 cases among the student and employee population.

Out of 5,550 students, the school district reports no new active or close contact cases.

Out of 795 employees, the school district confirmed no new active or close contact cases.

The Harris County School District still encourages students and their families to protect themselves against the virus by wearing masks, social distancing, practicing hand hygiene, and checking for COVID-like symptoms.

Additionally, the school recommends students who have symptoms of the virus to stay home and notify the school.

Also, if a student takes a COVID-19 test, the school advises the student to stay home until they have received the test results and notify the school of the results.

WRBL News 3

