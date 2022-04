Because my family asked me to do so, I am writing my own obituary. That, in itself is pretty odd, but it has the merit of saying what is important to me in my life. I was Mary Anika McConnell Burney, only child of Virgil Melbourne McConnell and Florence Cornelia Carlson. I became the wife of John Crouse Burney Jr. and then the mother of Loren Woods Burney Deveau and Dana McConnell Burney Swist. Then mother-in-law to David Swist. I was the grandmother to Danae and Ian Deveau and Adam and Alex Swist. I am very proud of them all, for they are nice people, each with different talents. I was the great grandmother to Loren Deveau Center.

