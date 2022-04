JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite the intense build-up, Petr Yan doesn’t think Aljamain Sterling ultimately will stack up as one of his biggest rivals. Yan (16-2 MMA, 8-1 UFC), the bantamweight interim champion, will look to unify the title with champ Sterling in Saturday’s UFC 273 co-main event at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Yan wants to rectify his wrong from their first outing in March 2021 when he was disqualified for striking Sterling (20-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) with an illegal knee. Although the storyline is there and their rivalry continues to intensify, Yan finds it hard to rate Sterling as a top rival competitively.

UFC ・ 15 HOURS AGO