NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Herald and Bristol Press newspapers have been sold to a Rhode Island company with affiliate newspapers in other states. Central Connecticut Communications announced Monday it has sold The Bristol Press/The New Britain Herald and the Chronicle in Willimantic to Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, also known as RISN Operations. Since 2009, The New Britain Herald and The Bristol Press have been owned by Central Connecticut Communications. The company had acquired the Chronicle in 2017, which has been publishing since 1877. In February, the Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers acquired the weekly Block Island Times from the same ownership group in February.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO